Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED EARLY THIS MORNING OVER PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO UNDER ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO REMAIN ALERT FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITIES. REDUCE SPEED AND USE LOW- BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.