Happy Thanksgiving and welcome to our column that will keep y’all informed about Historic Hertford, Inc. and Carolina Moon Theater’s activities and other happenings of note.
We are here in Phase 3 and praying that the governor’s announcement on Nov. 13 will allow live theaters to open with at least 50% capacity. Please wear your mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing. A smile on your face can be seen in your eyes so, be optimistic and look on the bright side.
NOVEMBER CALENDAR
• The “Shot in the Dark”, glow golf tournament to benefit the Carolina Moon Theater, was moved to Nov. 12 at the Sound Links Golf Course on Albemarle Plantation. This is a 9-hole tournament. Go to the carolinamoontheater.org website for information and the registration form or sign up at the Sound Links Pro Shop. A raffle for a set of Cobra Golf Clubs and bag is being held. Tickets are 3 for $10. You can get yours at the Pro Shop or at Carolina Trophy. You could make your favorite golfer happy at Christmas with this set of clubs if you win!
• Grand Illumination will be held on Dec. 4th in Hertford!! We have been working hard to bring you an event that allows for celebration AND social distancing! The “winter” banners are ready to be hung and the lights are being checked by the Hertford Public Works Department. Snowflakes are waiting to be hung on Church Street and the River Trees are ready.
The Grand Illumination will be different this year, of course. Santa will visit and talk to the children but from a distance. Parents will be asked to line up 6’ apart with their children as holiday music is played. The Courthouse lawn will be decorated with our fabulous tree! Plan to arrive from 6-7 p.m. if your last name is from A–K and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. if it starts with L-Z. Church Street will be closed for traffic to ensure the safety of the children. Come and celebrate with us and kick-off the holiday season with the lighting up of Hertford!
• Do you know where Barrow’s Alley is? It is behind the Church Street stores. Yes, that somewhat ill-kept area! Historic Hertford’s Economic Resurgence Committee is hard at work to make the area more usable and beautiful. This is a great project that has been in the wings for years.
Donations are needed to complete this work and you can make your donation and find more information if you go to Facebook.com/Barrow-Alleys-Beautification-Project. Check it out!
• A big thank you to the Albemarle Community Trust for a grant to HHI enabling us to replace the florescent lighting in the HHI building with LED lights. If you wondered where your “rounding up” of your electric bill goes – those pennies go into a fund to support community projects such as this.
• Carolina Moon Theater has revamped the performance schedule (again) for the upcoming months! We cannot wait to open up the theater with our production of “Love Letters.” The earliest we can do this performance will be in January/February, but we are hanging in there! “Kitchen Witches” will follow.
Next will be “The Red Velvet Cake War,” on Oct. 15, 16 & 17, 2021. These 2 plays will be directed by Mary Cherry. Mary directed our first 2 plays, and we are thrilled to have her back with us again. “Connected” is scheduled to perform in the beginning of 2021 as well.
• “Hertford Alive!” was a great success! There was music by the Keith Rouse Band, food by Unique Catering and pumpkin painting by the children. You can view the pumpkins in front of the Courthouse. Over 100 people attended, practiced social distancing, and had their temperatures taken. Great job by HHI’s Economic Resurgence Committee!
• Do you have a wooden boat paddle in your garage gathering dust? If you do, Susan Cox is looking for some wooden boat paddles for an art project for the town. Contact Susan at the Carolina Trophy shop on Church Street for more information or just drop off your paddle at the store! Pick up can be arranged if necessary.
• What will your Thanksgiving be like? No one expected it to be easy. “The dangers were great, but not desperate; the difficulties were many, but not invincible,” wrote William Bradford, the leader of Plymouth Colony.
But these are the optimistic words of a man writing in retrospect, a man who had already survived the voyage from England and the diseases that killed half of his fellow passengers during their first winter in the New World. Maybe this year your Thanksgiving won’t be a festive meal with family. Maybe your trip to stores on Black Friday won’t happen.
Maybe your friends won’t be able to visit. Maybe you won’t eat out at your favorite restaurant. But, remember the words of William Bradford and thank the Lord for the things you have to celebrate now and the things to come. When we look back, we, too, will be able to say that we were as strong as the Pilgrims and William Bradford. Happy Thanksgiving!
