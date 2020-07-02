Welcome to our column that will keep y’all informed about Historic Hertford, Inc. & Carolina Moon Theater’s activities. We were all hoping to be in Phase 3 but that was not in the cards!
So we continue Phase 2 where wearing our masks is mandatory, washing our hands and practicing social distancing continues and onward we go with a smile on our face (that no one can see) …
JULY CALENDAR
Below are some opportunities to become involved in and things to do!
Fourth of July will be a quiet one this year but we can all still put out our flags and honor the flag of our country on this special day. Downtown Hertford looks great now that the flags are flying. Thank you Town of Hertford!
Historic Hertford is still gratefully accepting donations for our annual membership drive. A big thank you to all who have joined as a member of Historic Hertford, Inc. Your support helps us do the many things around town that beautify the downtown area.
We are grateful to the residents of the Town of Hertford and all of Perquimans County for their on-going support now and in past years as we strive to make our town one that is attractive to tourists, businesses and residents alike!
HHI is working on updating its website and so a big shout out to Steve Burket for his work on this!
It is great to see the Perquimans Art League open again, so stop in! They have great gift ideas and there are even beautiful greeting cards made by local artists at affordable prices.
We can’t wait until the Hertford Bay Tap House is allowed to open. I guess as they say “patience is a virtue” and Steve certainly has had patience! Phase 3 here we come!
TOAST THE PERQUIMANS is still being planned for September 19 and we hope you will mark your calendar and join us for a fun evening! This event will provide much needed funding for Historic Hertford and allow us to continue doing projects around town. Watch for ticket information!
Speaking of new projects – Historic Hertford has accepted the responsibility for the sidewalk pots that were put on Church Street last year through funding by the Town of Hertford. Soon HHI will put new colorful annuals in the pots and then daylilies will be planted later on in the same pots.
Carolina Moon Theater Group can’t wait to open up the theater with our production of “Love Letters” followed by “The Red Velvet Cake War” in October. On July 25 we hope to have “Uphill Unplugged” at 7 p.m. for our first music night to open the theater.
“Love Letters” will be performed in August. We are crossing our fingers that we can open after July 17th! CMTG is also asking for donations for its annual membership drive. You can see moremembership information at carolinamoontheater.org.
Historic Hertford’s “Daylily Banners” are up and the planters are in place in Town. You can email us at historichertfordinc.org if you are interested in joining the Downtown Beautification Committee and help make our downtown area beautiful. Maybe you have some new ideas that could be implemented!
Did Know You That…Have you ever pondered what these long, hot summer days are often called? Maybe not. But here’s some information anyway.
The “Dog Days of Summer” are not just when your dog starts panting on a hot summer day. These days once coincided with the year’s rising of the Dog Star, Sirius. And you thought Sirius was a satellite streaming radio online company! Ancient folks thought that the “combined heat” of Sirius and the Sun caused midsummer’s sweltering weather.
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Dog Days of Summer are traditionally the 40 days beginning July 3 and ending on August 11, which coincide with the dawn rising of Sirius, the Dog Star. Sirius is the brightest star in the sky, if you don’t count the Sun.
Hmm.. now I’m wondering why the satellite streaming company chose their name. Anyway, enjoy a sweet tea and the fresh outdoors as we move along on this journey together.
