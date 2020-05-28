Historic Hertford Happenings

Welcome to our column that will keep y’all informed about Historic Hertford, Inc. & Carolina Moon Theater’s activities. Phase 2 hooray! Wearing our masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing onward we go…
Below are some opportunities to become involved in and things to do!
June 14th is Flag Day! So, let us all wave our flags, decorate our porches and honor the flag of our country on this special day.
A big thank you to all who have joined as a member of Historic Hertford, Inc. Your support helps us do the many things around town that beautify the downtown area. In the past, through our façade grant program we have funded, many of the awnings on the stores.
HHI assisted the Brew 2 Café and the Perquimans Arts League with façade painting and later on helped the Gunther Law Group to spruce up their building in downtown.
We are grateful to the residents of the Town of Hertford and all of Perquimans County for their on-going support now and in past years as we strive to make our town one that is attractive to tourists, businesses and residents alike!
As an all-volunteer organization, Historic Hertford, Inc. relies on your interest in preserving the town. HHI was initially formed in 2003 and has been active ever since. We receive no direct funding from any government agency.
We are grateful to the County for the use of the building at 110 W. Academy Street and we were very appreciative of the use of the Town building on Grubb Street prior to that. We are supported by the Town and the County through in-kind services when hanging banners, putting up the Christmas decorations, etc. in Town and lawn maintenance around our building.
By each contributing what we can, we work together for the Town of Hertford and Perquimans County. It is our privilege to plant flowers, take care of the War Memorial on the Courthouse lawn, launch campaigns such as the Halloween Scarecrow contest, and sponsor events like the Grand Illumination that kicks-off the holiday season annually.
This event alone has had over 300 people in attendance and that does not even count the numerous children involved in the entertainment from all the schools and the local Dance Company of Hertford.
At this time, it is appropriate to encourage you to visit our local shops and restaurants. Your purchase will help the Town stay in business. You can mail your package at the Hertford Hub; grab a lunch at Brew 2 Rescue Café or About Thyme Kitchen and get your prescription filled at Woodward’s while you grab an ice cream cone, of course.
Mr. Byrum is always there for your vegetable needs and the Hertford Hardware has everything you can think of! Your wife’s birthday – go to White’s Dress Shop and right next door you can get that bottle of wine from Barley & Vine to raise a glass to another year.
Father’s Day is coming … How about a “Best Dad” trophy from Carolina Trophy. Looking for an unusual gift, check out Hertford Antiques or the Perquimans Art League. Perquimans Chamber of Commerce has gifts too.
Why not try our newest business in town, TNT Grill, located inside the One-Stop store. They have a great selection and their specialty is soul food. Check them out on Facebook. Thinking of getting your will done – Gunther Law Group is ready! Don’t forget the Hertford Bay Tap House – Steve we can’t wait until Phase 3 comes!
The new Carolina Theater Group website is up. We hope you will find it easy to use to order tickets and follow what’s happening at the Carolina Moon Theater. So click on over to carolinatheatergroup.org and take a look! Now we begin work on the Historic Hertford, Inc. website!
We can’t wait to open up the theater with our production of “Love Letters”; followed by “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and then “The Red Velvet Cake War” in October. We also hope to have a music night as soon as we can open.
Soon we will see Historic Hertford’s “Daylily Banners” going up. Summer is coming and so plans are in place for the planters in Town. Volunteers are needed to water the plants around town. You can volunteer to do this and still keep social distancing and exercise at the same time. Do you have 30 minutes to help water anytime, any day?
If so, email us at office@historichertfordinc.org. You can also email us if you are interested in joining the Downtown Beautification Committee and help make our downtown area beautiful. Maybe you have some ideas that could be implemented!
Did you know that in 1885 in a small Wisconsin town, a teacher, Bernard Cigrand, originated the idea for an annual flag day to be celebrated across the country. Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. This date is also the birthday of the United States Army. In the U.S. Armed Forces at the Ceremony of retreat, the flag is lowered, folded in a triangle fold and kept under watch throughout the night as a tribute to our nation’s honored dead.
The first fold of our flag is the symbol of life. The second fold is a symbol of our belief in eternal life. On this special day we might not be able to visit a history museum to honor the meaning of the flag, but we can all venture out to visit our very own Memorial monument on the Perquimans Courthouse lawn.
Check out our website at historichertfordinc.org or carolinamoontheater.org for more details!