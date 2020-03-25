Welcome to our column that will keep y’all informed about Historic Hertford, Inc. & Carolina Moon Theater’s activities.
As I sit here today, I’m still hoping that Spring is on the way. It won’t be long before we’ll hear the hum of lawnmowers as we move into April 2020. April showers are to sure to bring May flowers, but frankly we have had enough rain!
I would be amiss if I did not say wash your hands and stay out of large gatherings. Now is the time for quality family time and Netflix!
APRIL CALENDAR
Below are some opportunities to become involved in and things to do!
Unfortunately, Historic Hertford, Inc. & the Hertford Rotary have decided to cancel the 2020 Dine, Drink & Dance. If you already have your tickets, you can hold on to them as they will be honored at the 2021 Dine, Drink & Dance to be held on April 24, 2021.
Don’t worry if you misplace them over the year, we have your back & a list of those who have tickets. If you would prefer a refund, please email office@historichertfordinc.org with your name & address for a refund or call Carolina Trophy at 252-426-4644.
The cast was all set for Carolina Moon Theater’s upcoming play, “The Red Velvet Cake War” written by Jones, Hope, and Wooten. Unfortunately, the play has been postponed due to mandates from the state. This play will now be performed at the Carolina Moon Theater, 110 W. Academy Street, on October 16 & 17 at 7 p.m. and October 18 at 4 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at Carolina Trophy & online at carolinamoontheater.org starting September 7th. Please mark your calendar & plan on coming. Get them early because this is sure to be a sold-out performance!
Tickets are $18. If you need more information, visit our website at carolinamoontheater.org. We also have some surprise performances being planned so watch for updates in our May Historic Hertford Happenings column
Downtown Beautification Committee is hard at work! They are getting ready to clean & hang the “Daylily Banners” around town. Volunteers are needed to water the plants around town. Do you have 30 minutes to help water anytime, any day??
If so email us at office@historichertfordinc.org. Also, needed are new committee members – won’t you join them helping to make our downtown area beautiful? Maybe you have some new ideas that could be implemented!
The stage Curtain will be up by the time the new play is performed! Everyone is welcome to drop in at 110 W. Academy Street & take a look at the transformation of the former library. The building is for rent for reasonable fees. Email us at office@carolinamoontheater.org for more information.
Carolina Moon Theater will soon launch a new website! We hope you will find it easier to use to order tickets & see what is going on at the theater. If you are interested in helping with publicity for the theater, we NEED YOU!
April is Membership month for Historic Hertford, Inc. We hope you will join us by supporting our annual membership drive. You will soon be able to make your donation online so keep checking our website.
You will want to mark your calendar, so you don’t miss “Songs of Celebration” performed by the Albemarle Community Orchestra performance on May 31st at 3 p.m. No tickets will be sold but you must reserve your seat at Carolina Trophy. You can do this starting April 20th at Carolina Trophy. A free-will donation to benefit Food Bank of the Albemarle. Historic Hertford, Inc. will be collected.
Did Know You That…Well, what could be more appropriate as spring is in the air than to talk about than “the Flower Cottage?” That’s the house at 215 N. Church Street. It was named by its former owner, Penelope C. Norcum.
This building was believed to be the first store used by the Blanchard Mercantile Enterprise when it moved to Hertford in 1866. Miss Pennie bought the property in 1901 and lived there until her death in 1917. She willed it to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, whose vestry in turn sold it to Whit G. Wright, Sherriff of Perquimans County at the time. Since its conversion into a residence, the store has undergone many changes and additions; however, the original gable-end construction still is evident.
