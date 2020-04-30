Historic Hertford Happenings

Welcome to our column that will keep y’all informed about Historic Hertford, Inc. & Carolina Moon Theater’s activities.
As I sit here today, I’m hoping that soon we will be able to be out and about. The lawns and flowers are loving the rain – me not so much!
As we keep being reminded to wash our hands and stay home, we make quick grocery store trips and focus on funny videos and jokes online and what is new on Netflix. We’ve run out of Netflix we haven’t watch so on to HULU!
MAY CALENDAR
Below are some opportunities to become involved in and things to do!
It continues to be difficult to plan for the next few months, but we still try to look forward at the Carolina Moon Theater.
Our first play, when we are able to perform, will be “Love Letters.” This is a two-person play that has been on Broadway performed by many famous “couples.” So, our “famous” couple will be Tom Loughlin and Lynne Raymond! The play is tentatively planned for July but, of course, watch for news as we move through the next months.
Carolina Moon Theater also has plans to do “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a well-known Shakespeare play, in August. More on that will be in our upcoming newsletters.
We still have plans for “The Red Velvet Cake War,” written by Jones, Hope, and Wooten, to be performed at the
Carolina Moon Theater, 110 W. Academy Street, on October 16 & 17 at 7 p.m. and October 18 at 4 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at Carolina Trophy & online at carolinamoontheater.org starting September 7th. Please mark your calendar & plan on coming. Get them early because this is sure to be a sold-out performance! Tickets are $18. If you need more information, visit our website at carolinamoontheater.org.
The “Daylily Banners” have been cleaned and are ready to be hung around town. Volunteers are needed to water the plants around town. You can volunteer to do this and still keep social distancing.
Do you have 30 minutes to help water anytime, any day?? If so email us at office@historichertfordinc.org. You can also email us if you are interested in joining the Downtown Beautification Committee and help make our downtown area beautiful. Maybe you have some new ideas that could be implemented!
Carolina Moon Theater will soon launch a new website! We hope you will find it easier to use to order tickets & see what is going on at the theater. If you are interested in helping with publicity for the theater, we NEED YOU!
If you have not yet joined HHI as a member, we hope you will do so now! You can mail your check to HHI at 110 W. Academy Street, Hertford, NC 27944. HHI was not eligible for any government funding because we have no paid staff. You will soon be able to make your donation online so keep checking our website.
Unfortunately, the May 31st “Songs of Celebration” concert that was to be performed by the Albemarle Community Orchestra has been cancelled. The Orchestra hopes to re-schedule this performance in the Fall. We will keep you posted!
Did Know You That…You might wonder why my little logo for this month is a tree – or maybe not! Here is the answer. I have just heard that one of the beautiful trees on the Perquimans County Courthouse lawn has been taken down!
The tree was severely damaged during the recent windstorms and the County Manager, Frank Heath, brought in an arborist to look at it. It was determined that the core of the tree was rotting from the inside and so this very hard decision was made to protect the Courthouse and for safety reasons.
The tree was a water oak tree and it is believed that it was planted after Hurricane Hazel in 1954. We will miss you “old friend” as the Courthouse takes on a new look.
