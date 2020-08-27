Historic Hertford Happenings

Welcome to our column that will keep y’all informed about Historic Hertford, Inc. & Carolina Moon Theater’s activities and other happenings of note.
We wait patiently for September 11 and the Governor’s announcement with hope in our hearts that we will be able to go to Phase 3!
Please do all you can to help by continuing to wear your mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing. Be optimistic and look on the bright side.
SEPTEMBER CALENDAR
Below are some opportunities to become involved in and things to do!
• We have GREAT news! The Historic Hertford/Carolina Moon Theater building will be open beginning Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. I hope you will stop in and welcome Richard Crawford when you are in the area. Richard is a “jack of all trades” and can help us with many small projects around the building and for our events.
• TOAST THE PERQUIMANS IS GOING VIRTUAL!! Mark your calendar for October 3 and plan on joining in on the fun! TTPV is an on-line craft beer tasting event. You buy your “ticket” online for $36. You then pick up the 6 different craft beers at Hertford Bay Tap House on either Sept. 30 or Oct. 1 any time between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or if you live within 20 miles of Hertford for an extra $10 we will deliver your beers. Your receipt will give you the code to join the Zoom group online on Oct. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. when you all taste each beer. The Zoom meeting will be hosted by Jim Smith of Barley & Vine and bringing a “festive” element to the meeting will be Adam Nixon who will entertain us with music and songs. Then you vote for your People’s choice. September 17th will be the deadline to join the online event. This event provides much needed funding for Historic Hertford and allows us to continue doing projects around town. For more information go to historichertfordinc.org website.
• Looking far ahead watch for news on “A Shot in the Dark”, a glow golf tournament to benefit the Carolina Moon Theater that will take place on November 5th. Tournament will be 9-holes. $50 fee, You don’t need a foursome as the Golf Pro will be assigning the teams. There will be 2 groups playing 9 holes each so there will be 2 Foursomes winning. You don’t have to be a member of Sound Links Golf Club to play. Watch for more information on carolinamoontheater.org website This is guaranteed to be fun!!
• Carolina Moon Theater has revamped the performance schedule (again) for the upcoming months! The Carolina Moon Theater Group can’t wait to open up the theater with our production of “Love Letters” that will be performed hopefully in October!. “Love Letters” will be performed as soon as we can open the theater with at least fifty percent capacity. Next will be a new play “Kitchen Witches” that will be directed by Mary Cherry. Watch for audition information or even better email office@historichertfordinc.org to receive audition information on all plays directly. This play will be followed by “The Red Velvet Cake War” on Oct. 15, 16 & 17, 2021. We are so happy to have Mary Cherry as our director for “Kitchen Witches” and “The Red Velvet Cake War!” Mary directed our first 2 plays way back when and is the President of Encore Theater in Elizabeth City. She has directed and acted in many plays with Encore. Encore is not going to do any performances until late 2021 or early 2022. Welcome back Mary!
• The August 29th “Uphill Unplugged” performance is again postponed due to the covid restrictions.
• At this time, Carolina Moon Theater would like to thank our director, Tom Loughlin, for his many years of dedication to the theater. Tom will be moving out of the area in October and we want to wish him the best of luck. Tom has both acted in and directed many plays at the theater and has been with us since the very first play. We will miss you Tom!!
• There is a new produce stand in front of Captain Bob’s called Patty’s Produce. It is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they have great corn, tomatoes, peaches, and much more.
• Did Know You That… September is full of interesting days to celebrate! They range from “Elephant Appreciation Day” (9/22) to “Wife Appreciation Day” (9/20) to “Ask A Stupid Question Day” (9/28) and “Be late for Something Day” (9/5)! And of course, there are those we all know — /11 Remembrance, Labor Day (9/7) and American Legion Day (9/16). But my personal favorite is “Emma M. Nutt Day” on September 1st. Who is she you ask? Emma became the first woman telephone operator on September 1, 1878. She loved the job and worked at it for 33 years. This special day celebrates the world of telephone operators. It was a very important job for many decades. Today, the position has been eliminated being replaced by automation in telephone systems. Can you imagine what Emma would think about today’s cell phone world!? And who could forget Lily Tomlin’s Ernestine saying “one ringy-dingy” line on Laugh-in! You have to be a senior citizen to recall that!
Check out our website at
Historichertfordinc.org or carolinamoontheater.org for more details! Follow us on Facebook!