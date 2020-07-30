Welcome to our column that will keep y’all informed about Historic Hertford, Inc. & Carolina Moon Theater’s activities and other happenings of note.
We wait patiently for August 7 and the Governor’s announcement with hope in our hearts that we will be able to go to Phase 3!
Please do all you can by continuing to wear your mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.
Masks are becoming a fashion statement as onward we go with a smile on our face (that no one can see!) I have seen some smiles on masks that people are wearing… sequins too! Be optimistic and look on the Brightside.
AUGUST CALENDAR
Below are some opportunities to become involved in and things to do!
- Vegetables are here and we are all excited about fresh tomatoes, peaches, cucumbers and most of all zucchini! Do you know that Aug. 8 is “National Sneak a Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day?” I doubt you knew of this important date, but it’s true. Now there’s something to do to keep yourself occupied while still be able to practice social distancing. There is a new produce stand in front of Captain Bob’s and they have great corn, tomatoes, peaches and much more. They are open every day. Check them out!
- Steve Burket just finished putting the new Historic Hertford, Inc. website online so we hope you will take a peak and keep it in mind as a place to go to find out what HHI is doing. Once we are able to have events you will be able to buy tickets on the site and you can also make a donation to support HHI.
- The Hertford Bay Tap House is open! Watch for Steve’s Facebook announcements on the happenings there. As is said “patience is a virtue” and Steve certainly has had patience!
- Toast the Perquimans has, unfortunately, been cancelled for this year. So mark your calendars for Sept. 18, 2021 and plan on coming next year! We thank the food vendors and the band for allowing us to reschedule. This event provides much needed funding for Historic Hertford and allows us to continue doing projects around town. Watch for 2021 ticket information!
- Historic Hertford has accepted the responsibility for the sidewalk pots that were put on Church Street last year through funding by the Town of Hertford. Soon HHI will put new colorful annuals in the pots. Daylilies will be planted later on in the same pots.
- The Carolina Moon Theater Group can’t wait to open up the theater with its production of “Love Letters” followed by “The Red Velvet Cake War” hopefully in October. “Love Letters” will be performed as soon as we can open the theater with at least 50 percent capacity.
- On Aug. 29, Carolina Moon theater hopes to have “Uphill Unplugged” at 7 p.m. for our first music night to open the theater. CMTG is also seeking donations for its annual membership drive. You can see more membership information at carolinamoontheater.org.
- Looking very far ahead watch for news on “A Shot in the Dark”, a glow golf tournament to benefit the Carolina Moon Theater to take place on Nov. 5. Guaranteed to be fun!!
- I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the passing of the Perquimans Weekly’s former editor, Peter Williams. Peter was often seen in the Town of Hertford and was always willing to publicize events and bring us Hertford news. Prayers to his family at this difficult time.
Did Know You That…Here are some more significant dates in August. You already have on your calendar “sneak a zucchini day” on Aug. 8. Perhaps a better one to celebrate is National S’Mores Day on Aug. 10.
If you don’t know how to make a S’More, find a Girl Scout and she will be sure to know. Gooey but great! Now if you have had a spat with someone you are close to you can celebrate “Kiss and Make-Up Day” on Aug. 25. Maybe just don’t waste the day and celebrate even if you don’t need to!
And finally, something maybe we aren’t sure we want in our future but folklore says “If the first week of August is unusually warm, the winter will be white and long.” We know our first week will be more than unusually warm so let’s see if this comes true.
Check out our website at historichertfordinc.org or carolinamoontheater.org for more details!