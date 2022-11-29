...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming
northwest Wednesday night. Waves 2 to 3 feet and rough waters
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Historic Hertford to host Grand Illumination Friday
Historic Hertford will sponsor Hertford’s Grand Illumination, which includes the turning on of the town’s downtown Christmas lights, at 6 p.m. The event will also feature curbside festivities, music and entertainment.
SATURDAY
Holiday Gift Shop
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will open its Holiday Gift Shop Saturday and again on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas Parade
Hertford’s annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, will begin at Perquimans County High School at 2 p.m. and proceed downtown.
Mrs. Claus Loves Dogs
A Mrs. Claus Loves Dogs event featuring photos with Mrs. Santa Claus will be held on the Perquimans County Courthouse lawn from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Santa will meet with kids on the lawn starting at 3:30 p.m.
Craft Fair and 5K
A Christmas Craft Fair and 5K run organized by the Dance Company of Hertford will be held at Perquimans High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event will feature artisan holiday crafts, food and kids activities. The 5K Rhythm Run kicks off at 9 a.m. Contact: 252-312-2595.
Christmas Bazaar
A Christmas Bazaar will be held at Perquimans County High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rhythm Run
The Rhythm Run will be held at Perquimans County High School at 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
Albemarle Chorale
Albemarle Chorale will perform the “Star of Bethlehem” cantada at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, at 4 p.m. A second concert will be performed Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 201 South Road St., Elizabeth City.
DEC. 8
Chamber dinner
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual members dinner at the Crawfish Shack at 6 p.m., according to Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce Director Diane Cangemi.
DEC. 15
PCRA Colonial Christmas
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Colonial Christmas event on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
DEC. 17
Breakfast with Santa
Historic Hertford will sponsor its “Breakfast with Santa“ event at 110 West Academy St., Hertford. There will be two sessions: from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.
Community Orchestra
The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform holiday concerts at the Historic Hertford Building Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.