TODAY
PAL gallery reopens
The Perquimans Arts League will hold its Reopening Redux Reception to celebrate the reopening of its gallery at 114 N. Church St., Hertford, at 5 p.m.
Perquimans GOP
The Perquimans Republican Party will hold its annual convention at the county courthouse at 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
‘Perquimans Through the Years’
The Perquimans County Library will host “Perquimans Through the Years,” an exhibit on artifacts from the past curated by Friends of the Library members. The first exhibit, “Hats Through the Years: 1940-1990,” will open Friday and run through Wednesday.
SATURDAY
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is again offering free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year. Appointments will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Candidate meet, greet
The Northeast Carolina Republican Women will host a candidate meet and greet event in the chapel at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to all Republican candidates for U.S. House in Districts 1 and 3, U.S. Senate and N.C. Senate Districts 1 and 3.
WEDNESDAY
Historic Hertford
Historic Hertford will host its Volunteers of the Year ceremony honoring Leary Winslow, Lyl Brown and Patrick Votava at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford at 10:30 a.m.
APRIL 7
‘Shrek the Musical’ at PCHS
Perquimans County High School will present performances of “Shrek the Musical,” Thursday and Friday, April 7-8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and may be purchased at the door the night of the show. PCHS Theatre is located in the high school auditorium at 305 S. Edenton Road Street, Hertford.
APRIL 8
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new grandstand at Jim “Catfish” Hunter Field at Perquimans County High School will be held Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m.
APRIL 9
Business and Bridal Expo
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Business and Bridal Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center. The event will feature area businesses and vendors.
Quilt Lovers
Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at Church of the Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343, Camden, at 10 am. Contact: Lynn Scull at 252-330-8081.
APRIL 19
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford on Tuesday, April 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
APRIL 23
Children’s Festival
The Perquimans County Smart Start will host the 14th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include pony rides, a petting zoo, fishing, games, Smokey the Bear and Coastie. Contact: 252-482-3035.
Rotary Pancake Breakfast
The Hertford Rotary Club will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast at Holy Trinity Parish Hall from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost is $8 and includes pancakes, Layden’s sausage and bacon, coffee and orange juice.
Dine, Drink and Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. will host its Dine, Drink, and Dance fundraising event at Hertford Bay Marina from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased online at historichertfordinc.org before the event. Included in the ticket price are a choice of an entree, two sides and two drinks of choice. Dinner choices include brisket, pulled pork, fried shrimp or fried chicken. The Uphill Band will provide the entertainment.
APRIL 30
Pig on the Perquimans
The Pig on the Perquimans barbecue cookoff and vendor fair will be held at Camp Cale.
Spring Garden Show
The Albemarle Master Gardener Spring Garden Show will be held at Perquimans County Recreation Center on Granby Street in Hertford on April 30.
May 4-6
Exploring watercolors
The Perquimans Art League will host a 3-day workshop on watercolor painting led by J.J. Jiang. Jiang will give quick, step-by-step demonstrations of painting with watercolors. The workshop fee is $375, $300 for PAL members. The cost includes lunch each day. Register at www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.