Historic Edenton State Historic Sites was among 225 humanities projects across the county to receive a total of $24 million in grants from National Endowment for the Humanities recently.
The $74,415 grant will be used for a project called “The Power of Place: Interpreting a Freedom House,” which will help in the planning for a historical interpretation of the home of civil rights activist Golden Frinks (1920–2004) in Edenton.
These grants will support a diverse range of exemplary humanities projects, including Audio History Project, a podcast series that uses archival audio recordings to illuminate forgotten stories about individuals and events from twentieth-century American history and culture, and Enslaved: Peoples of the Historical Slave Trade, an online repository that documents the lives of individuals who were enslaved, owned slaves, or participated in the historical slave trade.
“NEH is proud to support these 225 new projects, which embody excellence, intellectual rigor, and a dedication to the pursuit of knowledge, even as our nation and the humanities community continue to face the challenges of the pandemic,” said NEH Acting Chairman Adam Wolfson. “We look forward to the contributions these projects will make to our understanding of ourselves and our society through exemplary humanities research, publications, documentary films, exhibitions, and undergraduate programs.”
Frinks’ home, on West Peterson Street, was acquired by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources for use as an interpretive space for sharing the stories of struggle and triumph in the fight for equal rights in eastern North Carolina.
Frinks purchased the property in 1958 and lived there until his death. The house was known as the “Freedom House” to locals because many visited him there to plan and carry out Civil Rights protests and other activities. Changes have been made to the house since Frinks’ death in 2004 and it remains reflective of his lifetime of service to the fight for equality.
Frinks was Field Secretary for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and was responsible for organizing protests, sit ins, and other forms of resistance across North Carolina and the southeastern United States. He often opened his home to local organizers and hosted visits from national leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Benbury-Frinks House is a contributing property to the Edenton Historic District. To maintain the historic integrity of the house, the State Historic Preservation Office is leading the development of a repair and renovation plan. After the renovation, the interior spaces will be upfit with exhibits describing Frinks’ life and the history of the Civil Rights movement in North Carolina.
For information about the NEH grants, visit https://www.neh.gov/news/neh-announces-24-million-225-humanities-projects-nationwide .
Find information about Golden Frinks on NCPedia: https://www.ncpedia.org/biography/frinks-golden .