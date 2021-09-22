Plans for a Perquimans County Heritage Museum are moving forward.
County Manager Frank Heath told the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners Sept. 7 that the Perquimans County Tourism Development Authority will be operating the new history museum at 104 Dobbs Street in Hertford.
The museum will include the collection of memorabilia from the Jim “Catfish” Hunter collection that previously was on display as the Catfish Hunter Museum in the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce building.
The new history museum will incorporate the Hunter collection and also provide displays about other aspects of the county’s history.
Heath said he hopes county officials will be able to announce the opening of the new museum in a month or two.
Commissioner Alan Lennon said the new museum will provide a great opportunity to showcase the county’s history.
The Chamber recently donated the Catfish Hunter collection to the county.
Also at commissioners’ September meeting, the board voted to cover the cost of championship rings for the 2021 Perquimans High School Pirates baseball team, which won the state Class 1A baseball championship this year.
The Pirates swept East Surry in the championship series to claim the state title.
Heath explained that the total cost of the rings is $6,250 — $250 each for 25 players and coaches.
Chairman Wallace Nelson noted that the schools had already raised some of the money needed to purchase the rings. Commissioners agreed that the county could cover the difference between the total cost and what has been raised.
A motion by Lennon to fund the cost of the rings passed unanimously.
Commissioner Fondella Leigh mentioned that the track team had also competed for the state championship, though the team did not emerge as state champions.
Commissioners agreed the county could consider an appropriate way to recognize the accomplishments of the Pirates track team.