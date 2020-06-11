History Repeats Itself

This time it was George Floyd; history suggests there will be a next time and a time after that.
The same talk I gave to my 45-year-old when he was 16, in Colorado Springs, I gave again to my 16-year-old grandson who is visiting from Albuquerque – how to act if you are stopped by a policemen.
One of the steps is, do not resist, keep your hands where the policeman can see them, follow his/he instructions and may be you can come home safety. My grandson reminded me that Mr. Floyd was not resisting.
African Americans are so regularly the victims of unjustified, unproved, unforgivable police violence, that it would be intentional blindness to think that a pattern so entrenched will suddenly cease.
Protest and rage have erupted in every state in the U.S. and many cities around the world, not only because a white officer cold-bloodedly cut off Mr. Floyd ‘s air supply on his neck until life departed from him, but also because that was just one of many such frequent dehumanizing episodes.
His death is a reminder of the daily shames forced on so many African Americans-that their lives are cheap, and may be extinguished at anytime and anywhere by a man or woman in a uniform with a gun.
I condemn riots, looting, destruction, property theft and all means of senseless violence. But I understand the feeling that cause the riots.
When I watched the video of officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck, choking the life out of him and ignoring his cries of distress, I got sick to my stomach.
When I see the video of the McMicheals father and son accosting and shooting Arbey, I get sick also. I can’t help but think of my son and grandson and how, for either of them, a routine encounter with police-or run-in with self-appointed sheriffs-could be fatal.
Minneapolis Mayor Frey was blunt “Being Black in America should not be a death sentence."
I feel this way even though I have status in this community, an income that allows me to live comfortably, also my service to our nation before retiring as a senior military officer, and I continue to serve as a Perquimans County Commissioner which makes my complaints and opinions heard.
I wonder how I’d feel if I lacked these things, if I were powerless and voiceless. I wonder where my frustration and rage would find their outlets.
It is hoped that the land of the free and the home of the brave allow our black sons and daughters to simply grow up and live their lives into old age untouched, so that for once, black parents and relatives can get a decent night’s rest.
Joseph Hoffler, who is retired as a US Air Force lieutenant colonel, is a Perquimans County Commissioner.