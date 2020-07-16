History Versus Heritage: A Response

Editor’s Note: If anyone wants to re-read Frank Jaklic’s opinion piece “History versus Heritage”, it appears on the Perquimans Weekly’s Facebook page.
I read the opinion piece in last week’s Perquimans Weekly by Mr. Frank Jaklic (History versus Heritage) with great interest.
I know Mr. Jaklic, and I think that he is a fine human being as both a person and through the great work that he does in our community.
Nevertheless, I found myself searching for the point of his thoughts in his “History Versus Heritage” piece. After reading it several times, it comes across as another “feel sorry for Black folks” plea that I see all too often.
When I look at my heritage as a Black man, I see it a little differently than Mr. Jacklic. My ancestors survived the cruel crossing of the middle passage, the barbarism of slavery and the indignities of Jim Crow.
Ironically, that experience prepared us to compete effectively in today’s America. In fact, I am a proud and successful person because I embraced the principles of hard work, independence and self-determination taught to me by my parents who were the direct descendants of slaves and who experienced the peak of Jim Crow.
I learned very early in my life that providing tangible results defeats bigotry and discrimination every time. My extremely rewarding career, ending in a leadership position in corporate America, as well as my recent years as a successful business owner documents this.
My point is that Blacks do not need the outcry of white liberalism to portray us as downtrodden victims with no ability to achieve on our own.
While I am not fond of every statue, memorial, or plaque in the public square, none ever prevented me from reaching my goals. Depicting us as eternal victims is not helpful. Moreover, it is actually deleterious to our upward mobility.