History Versus Heritage

You’re in your dwelling and a group of armed men take you, chain you together with other men and women and march you through the jungle till you reach the coast.
You are chained to the deck of a large boat and, if you survive the weeks at sea, you arrive to be marched up to a stage where strangers bid for you and then take you away.
You realize that you will never see your home or any of your family, ever. Ever.
Welcome to America. You will then be denied virtually everything for a life of forced labor.
If you are lucky enough to allowed to be married, please don’t hope for an attractive wife. She and any children born are sold of at your owner’s whim and business needs. Your wife, if attractive enough may be raped by your owner and that offspring will be sold, also. And, there is nothing that you can do about that.
The one-percenters who own the plantations where you are the source and means of cheap physical labor also prevent non-slaves from having an entry level job.
Even more ironic, the plantation owners convince thousands of men to rebel against the changing attitudes and laws to die for them in a civil war.
After five years of slaughter, slavery is officially abolished and you are thrown off the plantation, having been denied the chance to learn to read and write and told to fend for yourself.
Racism persist with the notion that whites are superior to blacks. Name one African nation leader that systematically orchestrated the slaughter of six million people because those leaders, and the national cult that followed, wanted to establish a master race. That’s History.
Heritage is the erecting of statues sixty years after the civil war in support of people who were duped by the thousands into dying to enrich the pockets of slave owners.