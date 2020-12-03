History's Pulse: Shannonhouse

Editor’s Note: The newspaper will be featuring a bit of history from time to time so as to learn more about the past so as to understand our present and perhaps our future as a community. Maybe too, introduce folks to one another.
In December of 1873, Hertford lost a prominent physician, Dr. James Jennings Shannonhouse, whose legacy endures in the form of a home he built in Hertford.
These days, the Shannonhouse property, located at 220 North Church St., is owned by Chris and Melinda Stoessner, originally from the Newport News/Smithfield, Virginia.
The Stoessners bought the Shannonhouse home because of its historic significance and close proximity to their primary residence directly behind the house, a Dutch colonial house located at 219 N. Front St.
“I couldn’t pass it up! It is a long term investment, not for ‘resale’ per se,” Chris Stoessner said.
Although “born” in VA, the Stoessners lived in Kill Devil Hills until 2019 when Hertford made a house call.
“We loved history and knew we would end up inland eventually because the Outer Banks was too hectic and busy for our taste,” he said.
Chis Stoessner said his family lives in Virginia and his wife’s family in Smithfield, Va. The couple chose Hertford because of its strategic location on US 17 and ease of access to points in Virginia and the Outer Banks.
“We wanted somewhere historic, yet affordable,” he said. “After being around the Outer Banks, we were astonished at how much your money could buy in Perquimans! I am familiar with Columbia, Williamston, Plymouth and Elizabeth City, but there is something special about Hertford.”
As the steward of Shannonhouse’s former property, Chris Stoessner has taken it upon himself to research and memorialize the country doctor.
According to Stoessner’s research, Shannonhouse passed away at his residence on Church Street in Hertford on Dec. 3, 1873, aged 39 years. He had been ill for several months according to newspaper accounts.
Born in Pasquotank County, he was the son of the late Robert Shannonhouse and Mary Shannonhouse (nee Jennings). He was survived by his wife, Sarah Shannonhouse (nee Townsend) and his brother, local merchant, W. R. Shannonhouse.
However, being that the doctor and his wife did not have any children that survived infancy, there are some who may not be familiar with his name.
Shannonhouse graduated with “distinction” from the University of Pennsylvania in 1858 and gained a “fine reputation in his profession” according to the newspaper, The North Carolinian, in December of 1873.
The former residence of Dr. Shannonhouse is on the corner of North Church Street and Punch Alley. Historians may be interested to know this property is known as “Lot 22” as noted on the original layout of the Town of Hertford.
The home retains many original features, is in good condition, and is currently undergoing a slow and steady restoration.
Sadly, Shannonhouse did not enjoy his new residence long as it was built circa 1872, only year before his death. It later passed into the hands of Charles Sumner. It was during the Sumners’ ownership that the Shannonhouse property was subdivided and the brick dutch colonial revival home was built facing North Front Street circa 1933.
Shannonhouse is buried in Cedarwood Cemetery.
Periodically, Stoessner and wife Melinda visit and place flowers upon his grave.
If anyone feels so inclined to pay a visit to Shannonhouse’s gravesite, contact the Stoessners and they can guide you to the right section.
On a more positive note, if you have any old photographs of the property under the ownership of the Sumners or you are a Shannonhouse descendent, contact the Stoessners for our ongoing research and preservation work.
Chris Stoessner can be reached at cjstoessner@gmail.com or by visiting www.james-gail.com.