Editor’s Note: Published below is a letter received Tuesday from Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges about recent events, opinions expressed in last week’s editorial page by Tony Riddick. The two men wrote counter point columns about current events affecting Town Council.
As a general rule, though there are exceptions, the newspaper doesn’t show citizens any letter written in advance so as to preserve a level playing field – sort of like not allowing opposing attorneys to see their opponent’s closing arguments before arguing a case in front of a judge.
However, now that this letter has been published, we offer Riddick or anyone else an opportunity to respond.
From Mayor Pro Tem Hodges: Regarding the minutes discussion... The applicable law on this subject is N.C.G.S 143-318.10, wherein minutes of public body meetings are required to be “full and accurate.” In Maready v. City of Winston-Salem, 342 N.C. 708 (1996), the NC Supreme Court determined a public body’s minutes “should contain mainly a record of what was done at the meeting, not what was said by the members.”
The Court further explained that minutes should “reflect matters such as motions made, the movant, points of order, and appeals – not . . . show discussion or the absence of action.”
This is the law as written by our General Assembly, interpreted by our State Supreme Court, explained by the University of North Carolina School of Government, and taught to our Town Clerk when she received formal training on the subject several months ago.
If this legalese gives folks pause, rest assured that all Council meetings are recorded in their entirety, and this Council actually voted to preserve the full audio and video transcript forever, far exceeding the transparency requirements of the N.C. General Statutes.
Despite Mr. Riddick’s best efforts to make a mountain out of a non-existent molehill, I can assure the public the Town’s grant application was completely above board.
Regarding the “ripping up contracts” discussion... I wish to thank Mr. Riddick for providing a textbook example of his remarkable ability to weave lies and facts together for maximum deception.
During the meeting we were told DSS would not assist residents who were behind on their light bills if they already had a repayment contract in place with the Town. I suggested the Town offer to “rip up” the current repayment contracts so our residents could receive the free money available from DSS, then establish new contracts for any remaining balance afterward.
After some discussion Manager Pam Hurdle assured us it would not only be completely legal but actually the right thing to do to give our residents all the help we can.
As I’ve written before I’m not that worried about personal attacks; what I am worried about are the innocent bystanders who could be injured by these lies. How many people in desperate need of help may have read his letter last week and concluded help was not available?
Mr. Riddick, are you really so callous to our community’s needs that you would sacrifice their welfare to score a few political points?
Ashley Hodges
Mayor Pro Tem