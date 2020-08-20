Hodges Sets the Record Straight

One of the issues I’ve struggled with in this job is when to turn the other cheek versus when to speak truth about others’ actions and behaviors.
After enduring repeated, galling, and grossly hypocritical character assassinations over the last several months I felt it was time to help Councilman Norman see the log in his own eye.
I won’t regurgitate my comments from Formal Session other than to say I provided a detailed and carefully documented rebuttal of several of his lies and behaviors over the last several months.
We’ll see whether more public statements are merited in the coming months to continue to hold him accountable.
I can’t say I’m surprised by the personal and blatantly untrue attacks from Mr. Riddick given his rather comprehensive conflict of interest.
Let’s begin with the lighting contract he referenced during the public comment period last month.
By Mr. Riddick’s own words in a video posted to YouTube, he “got them [Councilman Norman and Councilman Jackson] elected” and “the day they got elected I got the contract.”
As the contract wasn’t actually awarded until 17 months after the election, the implication is that Councilman Norman and Councilman Jackson were “bought and paid for” on Day 1 of their term.
Mr. Riddick condemned Council for turning over delinquent tax accounts to a law firm for collection, but perhaps his beliefs are influenced by the enormous amount he himself owes the Town and County.
Every year, the Town is forced to move around $84,000 from the Electric Fund to the General Fund in part because he and others are delinquent on their taxes, meaning they are directly contributing to our high light bills.
But what I find most troubling is the effort he and his team are expending to block grant-funded community meetings specifically intended to gather input from as many citizens as possible about the changes they’d like to see in Town.
Make no mistake — Mr. Riddick’s efforts are not about exposing secret meetings or ethics violations, but about silencing Black voices and protecting his own financial interests.
I’ll conclude my comments with another of Mr. Riddick’s statements, one I agree with wholeheartedly: “If you’ve got fear in your heart, you can’t change our community.”
I am not afraid and I will continue to work hard to improve the Town for all our residents.