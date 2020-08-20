When Hertford Town Council resumed its multi-hour Monday meeting on Tuesday evening (Aug. 11), there was discussion about proposals to initiate planning efforts to develop a Community Plan and a more detailed plan for public improvements on the northern riverfront.
In June, Town of Hertford was awarded a $145,200 grant from the US Department of Agriculture to formulate a plan to develop the waterfront.
Council approved plans for Town Hall to pursue request for quotations from vendors – urban planning/architecture firms interested in bidding on the project to formulate the plan.
In other business, council has decided to reappoint Joseph Hoffler to the ABC Board. Hoffler’s term was to end in August.
When Hoffler indicated his interest in being reappointed to the board, the move drew fire from Councilmen Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman.
Norman said council should review the applications and interview the applicants before appointing anyone to the board.
Council tabled any decision Monday on the matter for further review, but switched course to reappoint Hoffler at the Tuesday meeting.