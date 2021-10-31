Lovers of floral arrangement rejoice.
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Garden of Eden Club will host their 2021 Annual Holiday Luncheon and Floral Design Fundraiser.
The fundraiser is the only annual one of its kind that is hosted by the club and seeks to be a learning event that is open to the public.
The theme this year is “A Walk in the Woods,” the name coined aptly to describe the style of the designer, Missie Harrell.
Harrell, an Edenton floral designer with her own distinct style and design philosophy, will be presenting various floral demonstrations at the luncheon.
According to a statement from the club, Harrell incorporates “the beauty of fresh flowers with her finds foraged from woodland and town walks.” Some of her arrangements include lichen-covered branches, driftwood, seedpods and cones.
These notable elements give the unique designs both structure and originality, according to the club.
The event will feature Harrell’s locally gathered greenery as well as some purchased blooms.
“Mrs. Harrell hopes to convey the elements of design that accompany all art forms including line, texture, shape and color. She feels that another significant part of making beautiful arrangements is to look for interesting containers that work well in the space where the flowers will be displayed,” the club’s statement read.
Inspiration came to Harrell when she was just a young girl. She arranged nature as she saw fit using quaint elements from the outdoors to create charming and beautiful designs.
“My early introduction to my love of gathering and arranging for floral design came from growing up on a farm in Bertie County with all of nature surrounding me,” Harrell said. “And a grandmother whose garden intrigued me and who allowed me to ‘decorate’ whatever I wanted to in her home.”
At Christmas, Harrell was able to decorate the nativity in her grandmother’s living room with “hay,” which was actually weeds that she gathered from just down the road. Local flora and greenery played a big role in the early development of her unique floral designs.
“I put Smilax vine in every space I could reach,” Harrell said.
Smilax vine, also known as greenbrier or catbrier, is native to the region.
Harrell’s grandmother was also a significant influence both in her spiritual life as well as her floral design.
“Sunday morning was often spent having ‘Sunday school’ in her house and many Sunday afternoons attending worship at a little church nearby where she always made sure there were simple arrangements of flowers and greenery on the altar,” Harrell said. “I don’t ever remember seeing flowers from a real florist, just accessible beauty that God provided outside our door.”
To this day, those same inspirations collected from her grandmother still ring true.
“That’s still what I try to do when creating floral arrangements now. I just may have to go a little farther from my back door for foraging,” she said.
Harrell, while practicing the art of floral design for decades, considers her arrangements more a hobby than a career. However, that still puts no hamper in her adoration for the art.
“I’ve just always loved doing it,” she said. “I consider floral design another way to create art that will be enjoyed and that speaks of the amazing gifts God gives us in nature. I think celebrating what God creates is my favorite thing about making floral arrangements.”
Luncheon guests will learn some of Harrell’s techniques through how-to demonstrations as well as the art of turning natural materials into creative and sustainable arrangements.
“With the Thanksgiving and Christmas season almost upon us, the guests will be ready to create their own festive designs combining their forage finds with a few fresh flowers and evergreens,” said the Garden of Eden Club via statement.
After lunch, pop-up shops will offer handmade pottery from the studio of Frank Miglorie, Edenton potter, as well as home decor and accessories from Polka-Dot Palm and more.
The Edenton Garden of Eden Club makes a special contribution to the beauty of the town with the Celebration Garden on the grounds of the Penelope Barker House. The club recently brought on board a plantsman to assist club members in maintaining the presence of the garden on the Barker House grounds.
Tickets for the Luncheon and Fundraiser are $35, which includes lunch and can be purchased at the Barker House or by calling (252) 482-7800 and collecting via will call at the event door.
The event will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Parish Hall at 101 W. Gale St. in Edenton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.