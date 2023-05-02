“It’s the hard-knock life for us
“It’s the hard-knock life for us
“No one cares for you a smidge
“When you’re in an orphanage
“It’s the hard-knock life!” — “Annie”
EDENTON — Drama coach Gena-Erin Copeland said it had been at least 10 years since John A. Holmes High School has put on a musical production, and with new high school construction coming up, it may be two years before Holmes students get to offer a play to the public again.
That means “Annie Jr.” may be the county’s best chance to see what her talented students can do for some time.
Holmes High will present “Annie Jr.” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 13. The play is a shortened version of the 2½-hour Broadway production designed for student performances. “Annie Jr.,” which will run for one hour, will feature all the most popular songs from the original and follow the same storyline.
“Annie,” one of history’s most popular and long-running Broadway plays, is set in 1930s New York City. There Annie is rescued from the orphanage where she lives and taken into the home of Daddy Warbucks, one of the world’s richest men, for the Christmas holidays.
But Annie longs to find her birth parents. So, when Warbucks suggests adopting Annie, she refuses, and a search for her parents begins.
Copeland said presenting a musical like “Annie Jr.” has been a challenge. The actors must be talented in both drama and music, but she said this year’s classes gave her plenty to work with.
“Annie Jr.” has two complete casts, a main cast and a full slate of understudies. The primary actors will present the play on Thursday and Saturday nights, while the understudies perform on Friday.
Brea Navarro will play the part of Annie, with K.J. Spruill as the understudy. Warbucks will be played by Rob Brown, with Quaveon Richardson as the understudy. The role of Miss Hannigan will be played by Mark Claussen, with Eve Berry as the understudy. With Diamond Dillard as the understudy, Grace, Warbucks’ assistant, will be played by Ariyanna Shipley.
Copeland said that some very gifted students are in the cast, with many involved in multiple activities and interests, including band, chorus, and sports. But she has also tried to be inclusive. The cast includes students from the district’s Advanced and Intellectually Gifted and the Exceptional Children’s programs.
The COVID pandemic prevented the high school from producing plays during the last two years. Only two students in the cast have ever participated in a musical production, and only a few have appeared on stage before.
Copeland has been teaching for eight years. This is her fourth year at John A. Holmes. She teaches chorus and theater arts and is the Fine Arts Department chair. Copeland has produced seven theatrical performances and has been involved in over 20. She holds a dual degree in vocal performance (opera) and choral music.
She said theater, and for that matter, any of the arts has great value when it comes to shaping the lives of successful kids. Copeland quoted studies from the National Endowment for the Arts showing students with multiple arts credits in high school are five times more likely to graduate with a degree. They also score higher on standardized tests, go on to college at higher rates, and even earn higher salaries as adults.
“The arts are not just academic,” Copeland said. “They greatly enhance the wiring of the brain. The arts are also social. They give students a place to be. They keep them in school. They also keep them from doing drugs and other illegal or dangerous behaviors.”
With the new high school’s construction this summer, the Holmes auditorium will be demolished. Copeland said that will present a big challenge for the community during the two years it will take to build a new high school. She said she is actively trying to find community partners to provide space for her students to perform during those two years.
Tickets for “Annie Jr.” will be available at Holmes High School’s theater door for $8. Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the doors will open at 7 p.m. The main cast will perform on Thursday and Saturday, May 13. The understudy cast will perform on Friday.