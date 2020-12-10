Holy Trinity Community
Holy Trinity Community Church will host a drive-thru chicken and ham dinner sale on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. Cost $8. Contact: (252) 679-7303.
Hertford United Methodist
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for family members and caregivers will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday at 1 p.m. Masks are required. Contact: 252-333-777 or 252-426-7167.
Edenton First Assembly
Edenton First Assembly of God, in cooperation with Convoy of Hope, hosts food giveaway events at 1201 W. Queen St., Edenton, every Thursday starting at 10:30 a.m. Food is given away on first-come, first-serve basis.