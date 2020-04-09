Holy Week and the Spirit of Fear

Many of us are living in a place of fear and desertion this Holy Week.
Some will say they are fearless, and they may well be. But many will openly admit that the unknown that many of us are facing leaves us with a lack of peace.
But Holy Week isn’t supposed to feel this way, right?
I would propose to you that this is not even close to what the Scriptures teach us. If anything the accounts of the betrayal, trial, persecution, crucifixion, and burial of Jesus demonstrate the frailty of not only our human existence, but of our emotional fragility.
Think about it for a moment if you would. Jesus, the Son of God, had gathered 12 unlikely men and multiple women who were friends and had performed supernatural miracles in front of them. He had revealed his ability to calm storms, raise the dead, cast out demons, and heal the sick. He has shown compassion and mercy to any and everyone he encountered. He had practiced a religious authority that had intimidated the pious leaders of the Temple.
Jesus had made it clear to his followers that he was truly “the Way, the Truth, and the Life.”
The Life? Really? I mean, let’s be vulnerable for just a moment. Just as much as Jesus had shown himself to be in control, all control was stripped of him, he was publicly humiliated, and his very life had been drained out of him. It is at this point that his beloved disciple, John, records the mental state of Jesus’ friends.
John 20:19 reads, “On the evening of that day, the first day of the week, the doors being locked where the disciples were for fear of the Jews.”
Well, how do you like that? The disciples had quarantined themselves in hiding from the other Jews in their town. They were living in fear of their own lives.
So much for Peter’s faith, or John’s position with Jesus, or Matthew’s repentant heart. In fact, the only one that wasn’t living in fear was Judas. Why? He was already dead!
Many of us are much like those first disciples. We totally believe in Jesus. We have loved and experienced him. Some of us have even seen miracles that we cannot explain. But a month ago all that we took for granted came crashing down around us and we have slowly watched our securities unravel one day at a time.
We, like these disciples, have quarantined ourselves in fear of our most prominent enemy, COVID-19.
But Jesus knew all this was going to take place. He even warned the disciples of what was to come. After he resurrected from the dead he didn’t go to the house, stand outside, and yell at his disciples that they were a bunch of faithless wimps that needed to face their fears. Nope, instead John writes, “Jesus came and stood among them and said to them, “Peace be with you.”
This week as you contemplate Holy Week from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday in the privacy of your home, or with a group of 10 or less, or, perhaps, in your car at Drive-In church (yeah, that is a thing now) give room for Jesus to come and stand among you. He is not far away. And the message that the Holy Spirit brings as you invite him in is “Peace be with you.”
Fear is a normal human response when we have a feeling of being out of control. But peace is a supernatural response that comes when we cast our cares on God and once again trust him to hold the present and the future.
And, not too long from now, like Jesus came out of the grave and the disciples came out of hiding to go change the world, you and I will come out on the other side of this as better Christians who can relate to the Gospel in a new and fresh way.
Peace and Happy Holy Week!