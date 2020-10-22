One of nature’s bounty that can make a great fulfilling snacks are nuts and seeds. If you can get pecans, peanuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkins seeds, almonds or cashews, these will keep hunger at bay and provide a punch of nutrients including protein.
A few things to remember when purchasing nuts and seeds is to try and buy dry roasted with no added salt for a healthier choice. If you buy salted you may end up eating way too much sodium. Nut butters are also good choices for snacks and cooking. I love to add nuts and seeds to salads and make Sugar Cinnamon Pecans around the holidays. Always keep nuts and seeds on hand for a quick and convenient snack.
Here is a healthy recipe that includes peanuts. You can purchase locally grown nuts from Chowan County either at the grocery store or visit local retail stores in Edenton/ Chowan County.
Kachumber Salad with Peanuts
Serves 8; Serving size: 3⁄4 cup Prep Time: 20 minutes Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
2 large tomatoes, chopped
1 large English cucumber, chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, minced
1 mango, diced
1 cup diced pineapple
1⁄4 cup chopped mint leaves
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Juice of 1 lime (approximately 11⁄2 tablespoons)
1⁄2 cup Spanish peanuts
Directions
1. Toss all ingredients together except the peanuts.
2. Chill, and top with peanuts when ready to serve.
Nutrition information per serving: Serving size: 3⁄4 cup; vegetables 1⁄2 cup; fruits; 1⁄4 cup; calories: 94 calories; carbohydrates: 12 grams; fiber: 2 grams; protein: 3 grams; fat: 5 grams; sodium: 295 mg