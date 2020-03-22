There are probably a lot of things we need in times of crisis but likely only two we can’t do without: good, honest leadership and credible information.
We need leaders unafraid to tell us the truth about the severity of our circumstances, no matter how difficult those circumstances may be. And we need those same leaders and the knowledgeable professionals who work for them to provide us with information that is both accurate and reliable, even if it’s information we may not want to hear.
As the coronavirus crisis continues to infect hundreds of thousands with the dangerous COVID-19 respiratory disease, disrupting everyday life as we know it, it is vital more than ever to have both honest leadership and credible information.
Even before the events of the past week, President Donald Trump had proven himself incapable of providing either of those things.
There is reporting by The Washington Post just this weekend that U.S. intelligence officials were warning the Trump administration months ago about the severity of the health crisis the coronavirus would bring to the U.S., but that the information went unheeded and ignored.
Even as the coronavirus crisis was growing in our country, President Trump still refused to take the looming health crisis seriously, downplaying its severity for weeks. Only in the past week, as the stock market took its largest dive since the Great Recession, has the president finally seemed to grasp the gravity of what we’re facing.
But even then, he still resorted to exaggeration and flat-out lies about the availability of drugs that can counter COVID-19. Trump falsely asserted on Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration had approved the drug chloroquine, already used to treat malaria, for use fighting the coronavirus. The FDA commissioner later had to directly contradict the president, saying the agency has not approved the drug for fighting COVID-19. The FDA also had to contradict Trump’s description of the drug as a “game-changer,” saying there are no FDA-approved drugs to “treat, cure or prevent COVID-19.”
Asked about the discrepancy, Trump claimed he was just offering Americans hope. We of course need hope. But in order to have hope, we first have to have truth, and right now we’re not getting it from the White House.
So where does truth come from in this moment of crisis?
For the most part, state and local officials are doing a good job of keeping citizens updated with honest information about the coronavirus crisis. In our own state, Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration hasn’t downplayed the severity of the crisis or the upheaval it will cause. Cooper has already had to make several difficult decisions: closing schools for two weeks and shutting down dine-in services at all restaurants and bars. And while we wish those decisions had been announced with more lead time, giving parents and restaurant owners and workers more time to prepare for the disruption, we realize crisis circumstances sometimes require speed over notification. Cooper no doubt is now facing an even bigger decision: whether to follow states like California, New York and Illinois and order a statewide “shelter in place” order. The governor should give North Carolinians several days notice before taking such a step.
Here locally, Albemarle Regional Health Services, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, and city and county officials have done a good job so far of urging citizens to take precautions and keeping them informed of developing events. ARHS officials had the tough task on Thursday of announcing that a local resident has tested positive for COVID-19. While we believe a press conference is the best way to announce COVID-19 cases — “cases” because there will be more infections here before this crisis ends — we do applaud ARHS for announcing the region’s first positive case so quickly after learning about it. We also applaud Edenton-Chowan Schools officials for their transparency. They advised parents, students and other school personnel that the person who tested positive is the spouse of one of its employees.
That kind of leadership and information, particularly from state and local leaders, will be sorely needed as we go forward. If we can get it, we’ll get through this crisis with less fear and uncertainty about what’s to come.
— The Daily Advance