Despite wet weather and some rain showers Monday, through the efforts of 27 American Legion members, Hertford Rotary Club members and other individual volunteers, some 771 flags were placed at veterans graves throughout Perquimans County on Memorial Day.
This included two Town of Hertford cemeteries; 11 church cemeteries; 10 private family cemeteries; and four veterans monuments.
Wreaths for Perquimans County, the towns of Hertford and Winfall, Hertford American Legion Auxiliary Unit 126; and Hertford American Legion Posts 126 and 362, U.S. Service Flags and the Merchant Marine Flag were placed at our County War Monument by members of Post 126.
Post 126 Commander Rick Caporale and past post 126 commander and past NC Department of North Carolina Vice Commander Ken Rominger concluded the day’s observance as the Nation observed their remembrance with Perquimans County High School band member Nicholas Harris presenting taps at the monument.
A quick anecdote about Harris – Rominger told the Perquimans Weekly that he struck up a conversation with the teen as he was walking by the courthouse Monday. Harris said he had been practicing Taps, which was fortuitous since the Memorial Day service needed a bugler, albeit Pirates’ saxophone star. Guided by God’s hand, Harris played the somber tune that echoes an eternity.
Commander Caporale and Post 362 Commander Reggie White wish to express their appreciation for the support and help of Legion members, volunteers and the community.