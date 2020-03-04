Congratulations goes to Perquimans County Rec Department Celtics (Green) – 9U Boys Champion and Cavaliers (Red) – 9U Boys Runner Up. Maybe some of these talented basketball players will play for the Pirates one day, perhaps sink hoops for a college team, maybe even play in the NBA.
Hoop Superstars
Miles Layton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Edenton first police department in NC to buy de-escalation shields
- Edenton first police department in North Carolina to buy shields
- Two women charged with failure to report woman's death
- Two shootings, one fatal, probed in Perquimans
- Women playing key role in downtown resurgence
- Hertford mayor imposes curfew after trio of shootings
- Finding new home for monument proving difficult
- Forest meets with supporters at still-shut movie theater
- Keeping doors open in a pandemic: COVID effects differ for biz
- Currituck OKs expanding two Moyock schools