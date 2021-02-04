BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Perquimans 61, Camden 44: Perquimans County defeated Camden County Friday night at Perquimans County High School.
Amarion Hunter led Perquimans (6-1, 3-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) in the rivalry game with 22 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, EJ Gatling followed with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Kameron Hall posted 11 points, six rebounds and four assists, Antwan Harris had nine points and three rebounds, while Nasir Parker posted four points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Charlie Pippen led Camden (4-4, 1-2 AAC) with 16 points and five rebounds, Andre Barnett added 10 points, two rebounds and three steals.
Isaiah Hill posted nine points and four rebounds, Dasani Parker had seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and two points, Carl Wallis scored three points, while Jaden Clark and Jayden Walton scored two points each.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Perquimans 40, Camden 16: The Pirates defeated the Bruins in an Albemarle Athletic Conference game Friday night at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
The Pirates (2-2, 1-0 AAC) were led in the rivalry game by Jada Modlin who had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Asha Elliott, Belle Pierce, and Gnasia Moore added five points each, while Carly Elliott posted six points and seven rebounds in the win.
Janay Cordy led Camden (0-8, 0-3 AAC) with seven points, six rebounds, three steals and a block, Peyton Carver followed with six points, three rebounds and a steal, Keeley Williams scored three points with six rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal, Emily Graham had two rebounds and a blocked shot, while Caroline Pait registered one blocked shot.
Pirates’ Swimming
Perquimans County High School’s sole swimmer, Joliegh Connor, will be competing in the 200-meter individual medley and the 100-meter freestyle Saturday at the 1A East Regional at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
Top 8 times per event qualify for the state meet.
Good luck at regionals!
Pirates’ Soccer
Perquimans Boys’ Soccer team will play at 5 p.m. Thursday at home against Pasquotank (1-0).