No one said, ”Lock him up!” about Donald Trump. No one — although many of us have thought it.
Trump cheated on his taxes, lied to banks to get loans, inflated his wealth to lenders and deflated his income on tax returns. He also cheated suppliers and anyone falling prey to his foul business practices, and used his political position to garner support from foreign leaders, particularly dictators like Putin, Mohammed bin Salman and Kim Jong Un. He’s courted emoluments, promoted his properties to boost his income, and spent federal dollars like the U.S. Treasury was his personal piggybank.
He has behaved like a self-aggrandizing, ignorant, rapacious dictator, profiting by more than $8 million during his presidency.
I have to believe that many Republicans are glad he is going to be out of the White House, because they recognize that Trump was bringing the party down.
By all accounts, Trump is complaining that not enough people are defending him and asserting that he is not going to concede, no matter that the Electoral College votes demonstrate clearly that Biden has won.
He has gone onto Twitter to make the nonsensical claim that he did not lose the election; the election was stolen from by fraudulent votes. He also has filed multiple frivolous lawsuits to try to overturn the election result. But the courts and the American public have soundly repudiated him and any remaining lawsuits are likely to be dismissed.
It is nonsense, and it is asinine. And that could be the summation of the entire Trump presidency: foolishness and nonsense. But it fails to capture the absolute hatefulness the American public has suffered for the past four years— the mendacity, the cruelty, the hubris, and the racist, misogynistic behavior playing to our basest instincts.
As now President-elect Joe Biden has been saying since the inception of his candidacy, it is time for us to heal. It is time for us to recognize that we are not enemies, that we are all Americans and we need to come together for the good of the country.
White supremacist groups and all others who have been taking advantage of our freedoms to foment rebellion and chaos need to stop or be stopped. As political columnist Catherine Rampell says, “The house is still on fire. Politicians in office today have a duty to put it out.”
On the day Biden was declared president-elect, people all over the world celebrated. Not just in our country, but in the rest of the world too, people were dancing in the streets, expressing spontaneous joy at the end of Trumpism. It brings home the sense of relief, as well as the joy of expectation with change. We’d like to believe that the cult of Trumpism — hate, division, meanness and outright cruelty — is past. Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank says, “Our long national nightmare is over.”
But is it? President-elect Biden is a uniter, but the nationalist, separatist, racist element that coalesced under Trump is still out there: dumb, dangerous and despicable. They have to do some soul-searching, too. Are they part of the United States of America, or is their goal the destruction of our country?
Some predict that Trump will remain a force in politics, but I believe and fervently hope that he and his Republican followers will go the way of the Red Scare monger Joseph McCarthy and the Watergate criminal Richard Nixon, Republicans disgraced into ignominy.
So be it for Donald Trump.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.