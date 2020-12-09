Grandma and I went over the river and through the woods to our son’s house in Cary for Thanksgiving dinner.
We hit the legal limit of 10 at the table, all of us sharing the same DNA.
While in the Capitol area we took several walks, shot the 43rd annual family photo with Santa and visited my 100-year-old father.
Before you COVID alarmists tsk-tsk us for endangering the populace, let me remind you that the Gardners are merely taking our cues from hypocritical politicians (most of them Democrats) across the fruited plain.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught yukking it up with 12 unmasked friends at an expensive Napa Valley dinner spot last month while threatening a total shutdown in many Golden State counties. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chicago Mayor Lorie Lightfoot defied stay-at-home orders to get their hair done. New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio snuck out to his favorite gym while sanctimoniously telling constituents to stay home.
Even our recently reelected Gov. Roy Cooper and his wife joined demonstrators this summer to march through the streets of Raleigh, in contrast to his own advice to fellow Tar Heels.
Maybe these politicians performed the same risk-reward calculation that I did. After nine months of semi-quarantine, mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing and listening to the experts, we deemed it safe enough to make a two-day trip to see family while undertaking prudent modifications to our usual behavior.
On our masked walks, we did not linger to chat with the kids’ neighbors. Our Santa photo was taken on the porch with an inflatable Claus, not with a live one in a public venue. My dad sat 6 feet away amidst the slight cross-breeze between his open patio door and front entrance. Our van carries enough surgical masks, wipes, disinfectants and gloves to deliver a baby.
I know people who have died of COVID and more who have gotten sick with it. They number fewer than the roadside memorials to those killed on U.S. Highways 17/64 between here and Raleigh. Risks attach to everything that we do.
I’m back at my favorite gym a couple times a week. But I observed them for three weeks, following their reopening, before I ventured in again. Diana and I likely will get the COVID vaccine when it is available. We won’t be at the head of the line when our turn comes. My mantra to be a late adopter of trends and technology seems prudent in this situation, too.
The New England Journal of Medicine recently reported a study showing that masks are mostly useless outside healthcare facilities. The same study showed little chance of getting the virus from a “passing interaction in a public place.” The NEJM editorial board subsequently back pedaled to say that it couldn’t hurt to wear a mask. Atlantic Magazine calls all the masking, scrubbing and distancing “hygiene theater.”
What is a history major to make of these pronouncements by the scientific “experts?”
My sister observed a sign in a Pennsylvania restaurant commanding that patrons standing must wear a mask along with all employees. Seated patrons need not don a face covering. How does the virus know if you’re standing or seated; employee or patron? For that matter, how can an insensate virus count whether eight, or ten, or more are gathered for a meal? Do viruses hang out at hair salons and restaurants, but not at liquor and hardware stores? Do they come out at saloons after 10 p.m., or mainly after midnight?
The sheer arbitrariness of government edicts is destroying chunks of the economy and infantilizing the population.
Meanwhile, private sector pharmaceutical companies have developed vaccines that will bail out politicians from the consequences of their hypocrisy and arbitrariness. When this is all over, we might want to thank the for-profit economy for saving us from public sector “experts.”
Doug Gardner stockpiles masks and toilet paper in the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.