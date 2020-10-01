“When things are steep, remember to stay level-headed.”
Good advice from Quintus Horatius Flaccus, better known to the English-speaking world as Horace. This exceedingly wise man of letters, who died in 8 BC in the reign of Caesar Augustus, was probably the best of all Latin writers.
There was a time in American education that you couldn’t avoid Horace. Schoolboys and schoolgirls were required to memorize him and recite him, with the fond hope that young people might be able to write like him and speak like him.
Those days, of course, are gone (although we’d all benefit from schools bringing back recitation again, and putting laptops and smartphones in the locker).
Today, we would call Horace a “public intellectual.” He wrote, not for a small group of friends, but for the Emperor and the public. In his many published poems (the “essay” or newspaper article did not exist then), he called the public to think clearly and deeply about the political issues of the day, and about the ethics and morality of public life.
Our current political conversation is a sordid mass of gossip, storm and stress. Rome, in Horace’s day, was no different. The Roman Senate was frequently a place of eloquent rhetoric, but it could also devolve into blood sport. Think of what happened to Julius Caesar: The senators, in session, made their infamous point with him 23 times.
That was in 44 BC: Horace was 21 at the time. In the ensuing period of strife and disorder, he ended up backing the losing side (he had supported Brutus and Cassius and the pro-republican movement). But through dint of talent and will (and the offices of some well-placed friends), he was able to get in the good graces of Caesar Augustus.
In old age, weary of the mad world of Rome, he retired to a farmhouse in the Sabine countryside. But he kept thinking of the roiling society he had left behind, all the grand sumptuous banquets that collapsed into political catfights, drinking parties that served as cover for conspiracies (like what Q does on Facebook), chance encounters on the streets that led to furtive National Enquirer-like gossip.
Horace wrote to his friend Lollius Maximus, and mused upon his chief concern. Rome’s atmosphere was infested with, as the Psalmist says, “iniquity and strife in the city, day and night it shall surround her, anxiety and injustice are always in her midst” (Psalm 54.9-10 LXX). Even though he was now thirty miles away from the metropolis in the quiet, uneventful countryside of retirement, the urban tumult was still living rent-free in his head.
“What brings tranquility, Lollius?” he asked.
Then he answers his own question: “Interrogate the writings of the wise,” he recommends. “Ask them to tell you how you can get through your life in a peaceable tranquil way.”
Here, precisely, is where Horace has the advantage over us. He belonged to a culture that valued wisdom, and looked for it in the past. He, along with every other educated adult from antiquity up until the twentieth century, could access troves of wisdom from the ages. It was clear thought, answers to deep questions, the experience of difficulties, attempted solutions to gripping problems — all this was the reason for Horace’s education in “the writings of the wise.”
Wisdom alone gets you to “tranquility base” when the world’s a storm. And if you’re Christian, you’ve got a particular idea as to what that wisdom is.
We are disadvantaged and miles away from the likes of Horace. We have allowed ourselves and our children to curate, or tailor-fit, our learning to accommodate our likes and dislikes. If we’re interested in a particular kind of entertainment, we’ll become a fan (or “stan”) in that. If like a news channel, we’ll become a partisan for that point-of-view. If we like baseball history, or Civil War history, or our own private genealogy, we become a singular authority in that.
I teach theology online to a group of seminarians every Thursday, and every year, the seminarians seem to be getting younger. They “get” fewer of my jokes, which may be due to their better taste. But sadly, they get fewer of my allusions to Sinatra, the Beatles, 2001, even Bob Dylan (I’ve long ago given up on alluding to Shakespeare and Homer).
In a recent interview, the screenwriter Tony Tost (of Longmire fame) explained this “disconnect” with my students: “The reason so many younger Americans have apparently no awareness of singers/movies/TV shows/writers from before their teenage years is because their parents (my generation) have been overindulgent in letting them only access culture that’s directly marketed to their age group.”
It seems that we’ve joined the modernist crusade against the past. There is a senseless confidence that the “present” is superior to anything that’s come before, a balmy quasi-religion that I call “present-ism.” It is a quite modern consciousness that not only ignores the experience of the past, but it disables us from understanding it.
To be sure, our traditional writers (Horace included) have warts aplenty. You can be offended most everywhere you look in the library of the past. It’s become something of a cottage industry to unearth scandals and offenses in the biographies of old favorites. Some of my old favorites — like Flannery O’Connor and G.K. Chesterton — have been shown to not be the most culturally sensitive, at least according to modern tastes.
And in our modern consciousness, our religion of present-ism, the usual motion on the floor is to immediately disqualify them completely, to excise them from our bookshelf, almost as though they were “unclean” for our modern sanitary sensitivities. I.e., “censure and censor.”
Don’t get me wrong. I think we should be honest about these warts. We should be courageously critical, and not engage in the sort of Stalinist revisionism that continues to play in Russia.
But at the same time, we should be reasonable. We should learn and practice the skill of recognizing wisdom and adopting it, even if it comes from a less-than-sensitive source. Sure, there are artists and writers whom I read but would never hang out at Malcolm’s with. And there are some whom I don’t read at all, as they are completely sordid and nefarious (i.e., du Sade, Ayn Rand, Mein Kampf, Andrew Macdonald, Mao’s Little Red Book).
STEM education can make you proficient in this techno-world. Watching Netflix and keeping up to date on our social media profile can give you a dopamine rush, at least for a moment. Memorizing baseball stats and watching NFL highlight reels can help you win at trivia.
It’s a hard thing, though, when most of our knowledge is, in the cosmic scheme of things, trivial.
Tranquility comes only from hard worked for, hard won wisdom.
And wisdom, as Proverbs makes abundantly clear, comes from a humble and patient search through the memories of the past.
“He who would begin is half-done already,” Horace said, “So dare to be wise: begin.”