One of the most frequently asked questions we receive at the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline is: “What is the grayish-green growth on the trunks of my trees and shrubs?” The answer is simpler than the explanation. Lichen is the name of the fuzzy, flat, and sometimes frilly growth that gardeners find covering the trunks of woody plants. Colors range from gray to bluish-green.
Lichen are living organisms composed of a fungus and algae. They are frequently found on declining or stressed trees and shrubs. Control is usually not necessary. Lichen is not harmful to the plant and does not cause plant decline. Stressors like age, growing conditions and environmental influence are usually to blame for a plants’ decline; lichen just prefer growing on these plants.
If you find lichen growing on your trees and shrubs, try not to worry too much about it; it’s usually harmless and may just be a result of environmental influence. If you find your tree or shrub in decline, you may want to re-evaluate the overall health. For information about lichen and tree health, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.