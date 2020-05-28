Is it a mole or vole making tunnels in your yard? It’s probably a mole.
Moles, which are often confused with voles, are carnivores that feed on grubs, earthworm, ants, beetles and other underground insects.
Unlike voles, moles do not feed on vegetative material, but can cause damage to plant roots as they “swim” through the soil. Voles are the pests feeding on plant roots; they rarely create visible tunnels, and are more similar in appearance to a mouse.
Controlling either animal is difficult. Some moles are protected by state laws and require permits for trapping or killing.
Because moles frequently take advantage of areas with weak turf, homeowners can try to boost the turf with fertilizer to discourage tunneling.
Home remedies are not effective at discouraging or killing moles. Killing the food source is sometimes an option, but only if the insects are in very high numbers and causing additional damage; keep in mind that the mole is naturally controlling the insects.
Controlling voles can be achieved with methods similar to mouse control. Always follow all label directions. Discourage voles by reducing overgrown, weedy areas in the landscape and interplanting with vole resistant plants and products.
Natural biological controls like predatory birds, snakes and even feral cats will also help keep populations in check.
Remember — moles eat “meat”; voles eat “vegetation.”
For more information on managing moles or voles, contact the Chowan County Extension office at 252-482-6585.