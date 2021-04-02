There are two types of mulch to consider for home use - organic and inorganic. Organic mulches like pine straw, shredded hardwood, and leaf litter break down easily and incorporate nutrients and organic matter back into the soil. The result is improved soil health and plant performance. Unfortunately, the materials can be expensive and need to be maintained regularly. Inorganic mulches like rock, rubber pellets, and tumbled glass are durable, and best suited for areas with little to no plants. For example, patios and parking areas.
Home gardeners should avoid using landscape fabrics and plastics around ornamental plants. These materials do not break down, and only temporarily discourage weeds. Moisture buildup is a concern and can encourage disease development. To help smother weeds, consider using a few layers of newspaper instead.
To get the best results from mulch, mimic nature. Apply mulch no deeper than 2-3 inches, and extend to the width of the crown (the plant’s above ground parts). There is no perfect mulch for home gardeners; to help decide which mulch is best, consider priorities. Leaf litter is inexpensive and is best for plant health, but blows around easily; shredded hardwood tends to look best, but breaks down quickly and can encourage weeds; pine-straw suppresses weeds longer and doesn’t have to be replaced as often, but can be expensive. The good news is that most any type of mulch will help retain soil moisture and reduce pest buildup. The bad news is that weeds will always be a problem.
For more information about using mulch in landscapes, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.