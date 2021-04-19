Plants are tough. They are genetically predispositioned for survival. But what happens when a plant receives influences beyond the norm, like recent weather extremes? The life cycle, health and age of a plant will all influence how well it responds.
Annual plants complete their life cycle in one year. From seed to seed, there are no remaining vegetative parts of the plant. These plants have “one shot” at survival. Unfortunately, the lack of an established root system and above ground vegetation reduces the availability of stored energy for recovery. Annuals that are very young and/or not established, are less likely to recover from extremes. Perennials, shrubs, and trees have a greater chance of survival.
Similar to human health, the overall health of a plant can influence how well it will recover from stress. Plants that are suffering from pre-existing conditions such as age, poor management, or pest damage, are less likely to survive extremes. If a plant is already in decline, the damage will likely worsen and intensify. Healthy plants usually recover, but may be temporarily affected.
The age of a plant can influence recovery. Young plants tend to recover better from extremes. The production of new growth helps heal wounds in leaves, stems and roots. Damage from storms is usually less severe. Permanent damage can take 1 to 2 years to appear; keep an eye on older trees that may not immediately show signs of stress.
To help plants recover, follow basic TLC recommendations: water during drought, fertilize lightly; and avoid further damaging the plant. For more information, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.