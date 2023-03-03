Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center has agreed to a six-figure settlement with the federal government to resolve overpayments for Medicare claims.

The settlement, which does not include an admission of wrongdoing by WFBMC, involves overpayment of $757,585, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Tuesday. Prosecutors said it resulted from improper documentation at the Wilkes Medical Center Skilled Nursing Unit, which was acquired by Wilkes Medical Center in July 2017.

