...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center has agreed to a six-figure settlement with the federal government to resolve overpayments for Medicare claims.
The settlement, which does not include an admission of wrongdoing by WFBMC, involves overpayment of $757,585, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Tuesday. Prosecutors said it resulted from improper documentation at the Wilkes Medical Center Skilled Nursing Unit, which was acquired by Wilkes Medical Center in July 2017.
“The United States contends that between January 1, 2015 and September 30, 2019, the Wilkes Medical Center submitted or caused to be submitted claims to Medicare for physical and occupational therapy services provided to patients at the Wilkes SNU that were not supported by documentation,” according to a release.
Federal officials launched an investigation in response to a whistleblower lawsuit filed under the qui tam provisions of the False Claims Act, which allows private parties to sue on behalf of the government and share in any recovery.