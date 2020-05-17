Every year during the week of May 12th the U.S. observes Hospital Week as a way to celebrate the role hospitals and healthcare professionals play in the community.
As I reflect back on the first four months of 2020, this year’s Hospital Week celebration carries significantly more meaning. I have the honor of being part of a team of selfless healthcare heroes who dedicate themselves to putting patients first during a tumultuous time. What I have witnessed are heroes demonstrating unparalleled commitment and professionalism toward the current pandemic crisis.
One does not have to look far to see reports of how COVID-19 has challenged healthcare systems across the world. Healthcare professionals have been navigating immense change over a short period of time while continuing to care for patients suffering from heart attacks, strokes and other emergencies.
For Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, always keeping patients and staff safe remains our highest priority and our work to prepare for COVID-19 included increasing bed capacity, securing additional medical equipment, obtaining additional personal protective equipment, working with both county and city leaders and businesses, partnering with other local health organizations, and identifying alternate sites of care should that need arise.
This preparation and the addition of new safety protocols and screening processes allowed us to welcome back visitors and patients needing elective procedures, screenings and outpatient visits. Members of the community should feel safe coming to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for medical care or to visit a loved one. As you enter the hospital, you will be screened, your temperature will be checked by a no-touch device, and you will be required to wear a mask during your visit.
It has been humbling to see how northeastern North Carolina has supported our team through countless donations of food, supplies and PPE, allowing us to stretch our own supplies, and helping to keep our spirits high.
However, hospitals have not fought alone. Alongside healthcare professionals are law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, teachers, grocery store workers, food pantry volunteers, restaurant workers and others who have continued to provide vital services to the community.
Sentara recognizes our frontline partners during the COVID-19 pandemic and through a partnership between Optima Health and Truist, made a donation to Food Bank of the Albemarle and the Virginia Federation of Food Banks to support their ongoing efforts to provide for those who find themselves choosing between rent and food.
We are proud to be a significant employer and healthcare provider in northeastern North Carolina and we believe in our role as a community partner dedicated to the success of our region.
This year during Hospital Week, SAMC celebrated the 60th anniversary of our current facility. We take pride in our 116-year history of providing health care locally.
While a global pandemic seemed unfathomable just a few short months ago, these difficult times have brought our communities closer together and demonstrated the best in all of us. We look forward to the next 116 years and beyond of community health care in northeastern North Carolina.