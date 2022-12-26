A hot start helped fuel the Pirates’ 74-56 win over North East Carolina Prep Thursday, Dec. 22, in the team’s first home conference game of the season.
The Pirates (2-4 and 2-0 in the Four Rivers Conference) made four of their first five 3-point attempts on the night with Xavier Spellman, Keonte’ Foreman and Kirk Brown hitting the threes to put Perquimans up 16-3 just over halfway through the opening quarter.
The Pirates finished the period 5-of-9 from beyond the arc with Nicholas Moxley draining a shot with 55 seconds left to make the score 23-7, Perquimans. The Pirates went into the second quarter up 23-10.
“(NECP) came out in the zone and we were prepared for it and shot the ball well,” Perquimans head coach Colin Woodley said. “That was a really good start. Probably couldn’t have asked for a better start for us shooting the ball.”
The Pirates’ success from the 3-point line didn’t continue in the second quarter, however, as Perquimans missed all five of its attempts. The Pirates still managed to grow their lead over the Huskies (1-2, 0-2 FRC).
Perquimans’ lead reached 21 points after a fastbreak layup by Spellman to make it 38-17 with 1:32 left in the half. The score was 38-21 at halftime.
While Woodley acknowledged the team didn’t run its offense all that well the remainder of the game, the contest was never really in doubt. The Pirates maintained their lead in the second half with the margin growing to 23 points at one point.
Foreman led the Pirates with 23 points and Brown, who left the game in the third quarter for precautionary reasons after a collision with an NECP player, followed with 12 points. Shavoris Lewis had 10 points.
With the win, the inexperienced Perquimans, which only has two returners from last year’s team, is 2-0 in conference play after four straight non-conference losses to begin the season.
“I think we’re getting better every game we play,” Woodley said. “We played four tough teams to start and I think that helps us, but we’re trying to build and get stronger because the games only get tougher.”