PQ Brown vs. NECP hoops

Perquimans’ Kirk Brown (2) drives to the basket during the Pirates 74-56 win over North East Carolina Prep, Thursday, Dec. 22, at Perquimans County High School.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

A hot start helped fuel the Pirates’ 74-56 win over North East Carolina Prep Thursday, Dec. 22, in the team’s first home conference game of the season.

The Pirates (2-4 and 2-0 in the Four Rivers Conference) made four of their first five 3-point attempts on the night with Xavier Spellman, Keonte’ Foreman and Kirk Brown hitting the threes to put Perquimans up 16-3 just over halfway through the opening quarter.