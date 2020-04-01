The following is purported to be a transcript of a conversation found in a small tape recorder at the bottom of a trash can:
Voice One: Look, I have a question to ask you … and I need you to take it very seriously, because depending on your answer … well, a lot of things depend on your answer.
Voice Two: Let me close the door and we’ll get to it. (Sound of door closing)
Voice One: OK, here’s the question: Do you work hard at being a councilor?
Voice Two: (Louder) What kind of question is that? Do I work hard? Do I work hard? I slave at being a councilor. I work my bones off. What are you implying?
Voice One: (Shushing sound) Take it easy, I just wanted you to think about it for a moment. I know you work hard, really hard. So now, ask me.
Voice Two: OK. Do you work hard as well? Do you work really, really hard?
Voice One: (Slight noise, possibly snort), Absolutely! I am up with my constituents every waking hour working, thinking, talking. I’m working on projects so hard. That’s why I miss meetings, I’m working, working.
Voice Two: Yeahhhhhhh. (slight noise maybe chuckle)
Voice One: So here comes the next question. Do you think we deserve a raise? Do we work harder than, say all the other councilors in towns our size? Do we need more money, not to put in our pocket, but as a symbol of all the responsibility and energy and just plain hard work we put into our job?
Voice Two: (Laugh) Are you serious? We are so underpaid that it is silly. Why just the other day I was saying that I no longer have decent suits to wear in public, and I can’t afford them on what we get. It may be called public service, but you should make enough to have a decent suit.
Voice One: That is exactly my point. Now, (soft, somewhat indistinct) ... how much more should we make?
Voice Two: The way we .... (loudly) One-hundred percent more at least. We work so hard ..... (softly and somewhat indistinct) Uh, … what do you think?
Voice One: One-hundred percent? Well some could call us greedy.
Voice Two: But we work so hard! How ‘bout 75 percent? … That’s only fair. It’s not much.
Voice One: Best we make it 73 percent. It’s kind of like the .9 cents at the gas station: No one’ll ever miss 73 percent. Heck, 73 percent is only a quarter of a suit.
Voice Two: A decent pair of shoes.
Voice One: Yeah 73 percent is modest.
Voice Two: And, (somewhat indistinct, as if a hand is over the mouth) how do we do it?
Voice One: Well, we could bring it up in the finance meeting, then we’d get it on the agenda, and bring it up in council, where it’d be delayed till the next budget. At budget time we’d be talking millions and no one will even think about suit money.
Voice Two: (Sound of approval) … Un huh, 73 percent sounds good .... But how can we do this without everyone getting all riled up about it? Those who don’t really understand how hard we really, really work? There’d be a lot of talk! Folks wouldn’t understand. They’d think us greedy.
Voice One: Uhhhh, well, it’s a problem. If it were Washington we’d do it on a rainy Friday night before a holiday weekend, but here? We could maybe do it here … in a time when we think a hurricane is coming?
Voice Two: That’s really, really good but you know, even then we are going to get a lot of people riled. Even a hurricane coming won’t stop the talk. ... You know, people are used to hurricanes but they’re not used to suit money. It’s a great idea but ... ( indistinct sound) without coverage we best forget it.
Voice One: (Sigh) It’s such a good idea … but, you’re right ... (sigh) I guess it’s no use .... To keep people’s minds occupied on other things we’d really need a pandemic.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.