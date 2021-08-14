“Not that I speak from want, but I have learned to be content in whatever circumstances I am. I know how to get along with humble means and I also know how to live in prosperity; in any and every circumstance I have learned the secret ... both of having abundance and suffering need.” — Philippians 4:11-12
As Christians we are stewards of the many blessings that God has given us. I want to encourage you to consider what you are doing with your time, your talents, and your resources.
A postal worker was sorting through the regular mail when she discovered a letter addressed: GOD, c/o Heaven. The letter told about an older lady who had never asked for anything in her life. She desperately needed $100 and wondered if God would send her the money.
The postal worker was so touched that she passed the hat among her fellow postal workers. She managed to collect $75 and sent it off to the elderly lady.
A few days later another letter arrived addressed in the same way to God, so the lady opened it. The letter read, “Thank you for the money God. I deeply appreciate it. But I only received $75. One of those jerks at the post office must have stolen the rest?”
No matter how much we receive, it seems we are rarely satisfied. When asked, “How much money is enough?”, the late John D. Rockefeller, a billionaire, reportedly said, “Just a little bit more.”
Unfortunately, that response has been echoed by many Christians. And the irony is that we are some of the wealthiest people in the world. If you have sufficient food, decent clothes, a home that doesn’t leak, and some kind of transportation, then you are in the top 15% of the world’s wealthiest people. If you own two cars, a variety of clothes and your own home then you are in the top 5%! We may not feel wealthy but that is because we compare ourselves to the mega-wealthy.
On Jan. 19, 1901, the Texas economy was about to experience a seismic shift forward. In a matter of days, the oil geyser in Beaumont, Texas, called Spindletop, produced more oil than the rest of the world’s oil wells combined. Everything that runs on oil in our day, from cars to jet fighters, all of this began at Spindletop. The wildcatters who discovered oil made an obscene amount of money. They collected airplanes, ranches and rare pieces of art like they were candy. One Houston oil man’s wife even wrote to the Smithsonian to ask if the Hope Diamond was for sale.
We hear a story like that and think, “I don’t have that problem. I’ll never have that kind of money.” If someone works from the age of 25 to 65 and only makes $25,000 a year, and we don’t even count the value of any benefits, pay raises or any other income, by the time you are 65 you will have earned $1 million. Now, just stop and reflect on the money that has come in and out of your home. You and I have been given so much.
And one day we will all have to give an account of our wealth and our life to God. One day everyone must answer these questions: Where did it all go? What did I spend it on? What, if anything, did I support with it? What has been accomplished for eternity through my use of all of this wealth?
Make no mistake, we will be held accountable for what we do in this life with our resources. If we are generous with our possessions, God will reward us beyond our imagination. If we live only for ourselves, hoarding our money, or focusing everything on our earthly comfort, we will lose the eternal rewards God has planned for us. Every believer needs to be investing their life and resources in God’s kingdom.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.