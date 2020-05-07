COVID-19 has disrupted the way Americans get their food, from shortages on store shelves to shuttered sit-down restaurants to farmers left with surplus products they can’t sell.
To help us understand how our food supply chain works, how the pandemic affects it and how it may change in the future, we turned to two experts with NC State’s Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics. Heidi Schweizer is an assistant professor and extension specialist who studies commodities markets, supply chain management and transportation. Kelly Zering, a professor and extension specialist, has expertise in applied research and extension programs statewide, including economics of pigs and pork production and markets.
Question: Can you give us a simple explanation of what makes up the food supply chain?
Zering: In simple terms, the food supply chain can be characterized as all the steps that have to happen to get food from concept to consumers − and that turns out to be a pretty complicated set of activities. A second way to describe it is that it’s a coordinated series of business interactions to get all those steps completed. Production, transportation, processing, marketing, packaging, distribution, wholesaling, retailing, institutional and restaurant preparation and service are examples of activities that employ millions of people nationally.
Another analogy for the food supply chain would be a pipeline. We think about a pipeline having a certain capacity, a diameter that stuff can move through, and maybe having some bottlenecks or choke points that further limit capacity and throughput. There’s a time and space aspect of a pipeline. When you put something in one end of the pipeline it takes time for it to cover the physical distance to the endpoint.
Schweizer: Agricultural supply chains are interesting to study because they are seasonal. Depending on the product, it may not constantly be moving through the supply chain. At some point in that process it might stop and be held in storage so that we can consume the product year-round. Or it might be that during winter we get certain things from South America and during summer we get certain things from domestic sources.
When it comes to U.S. farming and agriculture, a lot of people are planting right now, or getting ready to plant, and, fortunately, most inputs were already in place by January or February. The issue now is that farmers are going to have to pay for those supplies and commodity prices are low. There are significant credit and cash flow challenges on the production side of things. But I think consumers will eventually be able to get out-of-stock food products. We’ve seen in China people couldn’t get what they needed at the beginning of the crisis but as time went on there were fewer shortages.
Question: If the food supply chain is designed to handle a steady – or at least predictable – supply of product coming through the pipeline, is that what’s disrupting it right now?
Schweizer: The way modern supply chains are designed, they can usually handle disruptions pretty well. That would be what we call a resilient supply chain. What that means is if there’s shortages in North Carolina, perhaps due to a hurricane, goods can be rerouted from elsewhere to address that. For that to happen, there’s a couple of assumptions we have to make. The first assumption is that there’s good communication between each entity along the pipeline and the second is that other places in the network have relatively level or normal activity.
What’s happening now would be perfectly fine if it was just us here in North Carolina that needed more toilet paper, but the system isn’t designed to handle a sudden worldwide increase in toilet paper demand. And suppliers have to look at their assets and the best use of their capital funds because to be perfectly honest, if we’re talking about paper goods, for example, it’s unlikely to make sense for one of these manufacturing firms to invest in increased capacity if they expect to return to normal levels of production after this is over.
It’s also not easy to make quick shifts in food production. Many agricultural crops are produced once per year. If we’re talking about apples, for example, you have to have an orchard that’s established for years in advance before it starts producing.
Question: How does stockpiling – whether it’s toilet paper or meat or other foods – affect the supply chain?
Zering: The supply chain is pretty well designed to handle local disruptions or even very short-term global disruptions. But we went through a shift a decade or two ago to what was called “just in time” production. Built in to the system now is this efficiency where the system is designed to handle, produce and deliver just as much product as consumers need at any point in time. There’s not a lot of surplus because it’s expensive to store things and have big inventories sitting around. You have this pipeline that’s running pretty close to capacity most of the time and now you create this global demand spike all of a sudden where everybody wants to buy not one or two weeks’ worth, but a month’s worth of products – and the pipeline may only have one week’s worth of product close to consumers at that point.
Consumers overwhelm the system by trying to buy several times as much of a product as would normally be consumed in a period of time. That’s the stockpiling or hoarding impact, and we see it here during hurricanes. People are buying for maybe, worse-case scenario, power’s going to be out for a week or roads are going to be closed for a few days. People buy an extra week of supplies and maybe the bread shelf goes empty. The main problem with this spike in demand is there’s just not enough capacity in the system to deliver it. But with time, the system’s capable of adapting.
We’ve been seeing stories about restaurants selling products directly to consumers, whether it’s meat they normally would have cooked or paper goods they would have used in their restaurants. What effect do these shifts have on the food supply chain?
Zering: We talked about retail demand spiking from people’s stockpiling. In another market channel, demand has collapsed. The demand for sit-down restaurant meals has collapsed because of social distancing. Now restaurants have a surplus of their raw materials. Their pipeline is delivering supplies, and they have no customers to buy them. To maintain some income and sustain their business, they’re changing the way they sell their product. That’s one adjustment that can offset some of the shortages caused by stockpiling. It alleviates some of the disequilibrium that we have.
Schweizer: Restaurants, in particular, are adapting to make things work in the current situation. Those particular supply chains aren’t really optimized for consuming food at home.
Question: What’s affecting the supply of meat available from grocers?
Zering: In the past few weeks, another effect of the disease emerged. The disease is causing disruptive shocks or volatility in some supply chains. Worker illness is causing temporary shutdown of large processing plants and reduced capacity in others. We see farm level prices dropping and cases of farmers having no place to deliver market ready animals or milk. At the same time, processors are warning of potential shortages of retail products and rising retail prices if processing capacity is not restored quickly. These are effects of new bottlenecks disrupting the supply chain. The disruption created the loss of demand for some upstream of the bottleneck and created shortages for others downstream.
Schweizer: Given the resources available in the short term, one of the only ways to increase throughput is to do less processing. Meat packaging is labor intensive, and with some facilities closed and less employees at each facility processors may have to do fewer value-added activities in order to get meat to consumers quicker. Whether or not it is possible to make these kinds of temporary changes to the set of products being offered depends. It would not be problematic to have more whole chickens or turkeys sold in grocery stores, but pasteurization of milk can’t be foregone because that is a safety issue. The livestock industry is in a difficult situation short-term because of these supply chain bottlenecks, but there are also long-term concerns. If there’s a global recession, then the world demand for animal protein may decrease.