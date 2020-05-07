How to Write a Poem

One day while I sat, some inspiration waiting;
I thought to write a poem, and I started contemplating.
“What should I write about?” I thought within my heart.
“Why not write a poem, but where would I start?”
So I thought and thought until my thinker was blowing smoke.
It was then that I realized my thinker must be broke.
I could write about the love of God as many men have done.
I could write about my own life and life’s race that I run.
Or I could write about my wife who brings me lots of joys.
I could even write about any one of our three boys.
I could brag about my grandchildren as grandpa’s love to do.
That would surely fill up a page or two.
I could exalt the name of God for all the things He’s done,
The greatest was when He sent to us His one and only Son.
He purchased my salvation when He died upon the tree;
There His precious blood was poured out for even me.
I even thought about the battle of the ages.
For the souls of mankind, the battle still rages.
Satan wants to keep us all within his ugly grip.
He doesn’t want a single soul from his hand to slip.
But God had a different plan, it involved Christ His Son.
He would stay in this world until the battle He had won.
The devil thought he had won the battle when Jesus died that day.
Little did Satan know that in the grave Jesus would not stay.
When Jesus rose victorious over death, the grave, & Hell;
He commissioned His disciples the good news to tell.
If we will just confess our sin, our soul would be set free.
Jesus won the battle and He brings us liberty.
These are the thoughts I had when I sat down to write,
So I put them on some paper to read to you tonight.
I hope you didn’t mind hearing how my mind does ramble
Because when I write a poem, it is always a big gamble.
Will anyone like my poem when it is finally read?
These are the thoughts that ran through my head.
Like it or not, this poem must finally come to an end,
When I write a poem, that’s how my mind works my friend.