A superdog has officially joined the Hertford Police Department.
Diesel won’t be wearing a cape nor leotards because this German Shepherd’s crime fighting superpowers need no introduction. This super dog has a keen sense of smell, so he’s trained to detect guns or bombs as well as find people by their odor – bad guys or missing people.
“Diesel is going to be a great add to the town, it will be much harder for criminals to run and hide also he can find firearms in bags and other parcels,” said Officer Patrick Castellanos, Hertford Police.
Man’s best friend, Diesel and Castellanos, an experienced K9 handler, have been working side by side for a couple of years.
“Him and I have been paired up for little over two years now, we both where security contractors for govt contracts and private firms until we got hired on here,” Castellanos said. “My basic handler course took about nine weeks but training never stop every shift we go out and train about an hour a day.”
K9 officer Diesel can run too, so no matter how fast any of the crooks reading this story think they can sprint, the dog can run much, much faster. Even sea gulls know enough to watch their step.
“By the way he chases those seagulls he run really fast, but the average German Shepherd runs about 30 mph,” Castellanos said.
Diesel likes to play ball and eats dry kibble, though that diet is supplemented with raw food, Castellanos said.
If there has to be a super villian in this story – a Joker – then that would be a cat because like must dogs from dobermans to dachshunds, Diesel is none to fond of those creatures. Still, Diesel displays ironclad discipline even when faced with feline foulplay – even Batman was tempted by Catwoman.
“Unfortunately, cats and Diesel are mortal enemies at the moment,” Castellanos said. “Working dogs are such a high driven dogs that it takes a lot of training and skill to resist. He listens pretty well, but I think the cat may convince him.”
Police Chief Brown gave Diesel high marks.
“We in the Hertford Community are fortunate to have Diesel on the HPD team,” he said. “Diesel will help improve our overall community safety and he is a great with our residents.”