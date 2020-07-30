Captain Gilbert Rodriguez has been reinstated to the Hertford Police Department last week after being placed on leave with pay since June pending the outcome of an investigation that concluded recently.
Hertford Town Council unanimously approved reinstating Rodriguez after a closed session meeting Thursday.
Town Hall has not provided any reasons for the investigation nor specified when it concluded.
North Carolina Press Association attorney Beth Soja cited state law as to what public records Town Hall can provide and what remains confidential when it comes to releasing details about the investigation.
She said the public is entitled to the “[d]ate and type of each dismissal, suspension, or demotion for disciplinary reasons taken by the municipality. If the disciplinary action was a dismissal, a copy of the written notice of the final decision of the municipality setting forth the specific acts or omissions that are the basis of the dismissal.”
As for details about investigation including reports, memoranda, etc., Soja said, these are confidential “until the investigation is completed and no criminal action taken, or until the criminal action is concluded.” Once the investigation has concluded, Soja said, the information is still confidential, but there are exceptions where it can be disclosed by court order, by the employee’s supervisor, etc.
Soja said generally speaking, there is not an exception for the press, but section ©(7) allows the city manager or council or both (depending on the municipality) to “inform any person of the employment or nonemployment, promotion, demotion, suspension or other disciplinary action, reinstatement, transfer, or termination of a city employee and the reasons for that personnel action.
Before releasing the information, the manager or council shall determine in writing that the release is essential to maintaining public confidence in the administration of city services or to maintaining the level and quality of city services. This written determination shall be retained in the office of the manager or the city clerk, and is a record available for public inspection and shall become part of the employee’s personnel file.”
When the Perquimans Weekly posted news of Rodriguez’ reinstatement, folks near and far had kind things to say about the law officer. Post reached nearly 2,000 people and 92 people “liking” the news.
Jo Smith White commented, “Should’ve never let that happen to him anyway! Better take care of the ones that our taking care of us and have our best interest at heart.... Welcome back, prayers for safety.”
Connie Jaklic posted, “Happy to have Captain Rodriguez back on the job! Fine example of community policing in action, as well as, adding diversity to the force!”
Vanora Brothers commented, “So happy Capt. Rod is back doing his job! Such a great guy!”