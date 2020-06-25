About 220 people gathered in front of Pastor Anthony and Jonthan Downings’ Shalom International Church, located on North Broad Street, Friday evening.
By the time the group reached Colonial Park about an hour later, its size grew to about 250 as members of the community stopped being spectators and participated in the Racism Destroys Democracy March.
The peaceful march was organized by the Rev. Jacqueline Hardy-Lassiter (Bond), of Thy Kingdom Come Ministry and owner of Victorians Boutique from Him and Her.
Some participants wore shirts from Shalom International Church. On the back, they read, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Some marchers carried red, white and blue star-shaped balloons with words written on them such as “freedom,” “kindness,” “peace,” “justice” and “black lives matter.”
Lassiter and the Downings, led marchers in chants and songs as they went down Broad Street.
Father Carlos Arce, pastor of St. Anne’s Catholic Church, was among those participating in the march.
He noted that equality must be available to all those who are being discriminated against, such as the poor, handicapped and LGBTQ.
He said the march was an invitation to work together to form a better society.
“Most Americans say they are Christians. We need to practice being true Christians. It’s not enough to workshop on Sunday, we must practice love and bring our faith to daily challenges,” Arce said. “Church is easy. To glorify God in every day life should be our goal.”
Travion Taylor noted that the march served as an important way to show support for not just black people, but for all people.
“This is a great event. I see, not just African Americans, but other races,” he said, noting that Jesus doesn’t see skin color, but rather the heart of a person.
“It is a great thing what we’re doing today.”
Law enforcement from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, and Edenton, Hertford and Rocky Mount police departments also helped with traffic control. Edenton Police Chief Henry King and Chowan County Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin drove their agency vehicles in front of the marchers.
Other people were in Colonial Park waiting for the marchers as they gathered in Colonial Park after their mile-long walk.
Lassiter invited them to pause and kneel for an 8 minute, 46 second moment of silence, the time it took Minnesota police to kill George Floyd by kneeling on his neck earlier this month.
Chief King spoke to the crowd, urging them to help his department fight systematic racism.
“Allow my agency hire your sons and daughters,” he said. “Teach your children the four Cs — comply, be courteous, cooperate, and if you feel there is any unfairness, complain.”
If someone complains about an officer, the person will be retrained. It that doesn’t work, they will be disciplined or possibly fired, King said.
“Remember, our officers are just as afraid as you are,” he said. “They want to go home to their family, theirs husbands or wives, at the end of their shift, just like you do. We love being a part of this community.”
Dr. Valerie Batts, founder of VISION Inc., noted that her company was formed in 1984 as a way for her to work for justice and make a living. The company trains and consults clients to become catalysts for change and effectively engage all people in the deep, challenging, and rewarding work of authentic inclusion, personally and within their organizations and communities.
The Edenton resident noted that in order to fix today’s current injustices, people must look at how the current society creates distances between people. Once that is acknowledged, citizens can work on fixing it to create a society of inclusion — health care system that helps everyone, free access to education and housing for all.
There are four ways to change society, Batts noted. The first is personal, by looking within ourselves at our own attitudes and opinions. Then we can examine how our behaviors and treatment of others impact them. Then people can implement institutional changes by joining Edenton’s Human Relations Commission and voting for leaders who support equality. Another way to change society is cultural, by addressing the values and norms that create inequality.
“When I came to town, I thought this should be a model for inclusion,” she said. “We must take people to the polls. ... Having inclusive leadership makes the whole town better. Show up in November and beyond to create an inclusive community.”
Batts noted citizens must not let the legacy of racism “destroy the ideals built into the fabric of our country.”
Government officials and political candidates also spoke during the march’s proceedings. Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings and Emily Nicholson, Democratic candidate for North Carolina House of Representatives District 1, also spoke.
The event included voter and absentee ballot registration and an chance to discuss issues more in depth at Shalom International Church after the activities at the park.
Hardy-Lassiter (Bond) noted before and after the march that the event was the beginning of something special that Edenton residents will build on it together. “We are going to write a new story.”
She noted that while the march was intended to bring awareness about inequality, it was more of a catalyst to spur action.
“We’ve done so much talking. I don’t even want to talk anymore, this is a time for action,” she said.
Racism is a lie while people have bought into, she said. “How can you love God and not love us? We’re also His creation. ... This is about righting the wrongs, so we can all go into this new thing together.”
This is perfect time for change, Hardy-Lassiter noted. The COVID-19 pandemic has shut the world and with the racial tensions. “I believe it’s for a divine reason, because we’ve been going so far from where God wants us to be.
“We can create something new and beautiful and really be what the world should be,” she said.
Hardy-Lassiter said that all people should be able to walk into any financial institution and be treated like a human when they are interested in taking out a loan. All people should be protected and served by the police.
“So if your tax dollars pay for that protection, and my tax money is going to the same pot, I should get the same protection.”
Hardy-Lassiter continued, noting people should not allow things that they wouldn’t want to happen to them to happen to other people.
She also thanked those who attended the march for their perseverance in a Facebook message. “The lies and fears of others didn’t stop you, thank you. You chose Right over Wrong, God over Country, People over Symbols, thank you, May God’s blessings continuously to be yours, Edentonians and All.”