The Pamela W. Hurdle “Empowering Women” Scholarship is a new scholarship opportunity for female students beginning in the Class of 2021 at Perquimans County High School.
Hurdle, a long-standing member of the Board of Directors of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, is offering a $500 scholarship for female students who plan to attend Elizabeth City State University.
This scholarship serves to empower females by encouraging them to pursue higher education and propel their careers.
Applicants must have at least a “C” average and must submit a statement of financial need.
As with all scholarship opportunities, student may secure application by contacting the high school’s guidance office.
Who is Pam Hurdle?
When Hurdle graduated from Elizabeth City State University in 1999, the then 38-year-old mother of three figured she would put her social work degree to good use at the Department of Social Services. But the Gates County native needed a job, and an administrative assistant’s position came open in the Town of Hertford, so she grabbed it.
That turned out to be a smart move for Hurdle, who was named the Town of Hertford’s town manager in May 2018.
According to an article published in ECSU’s news services, Hurdle says after first signing on with the Town of Hertford, her bosses saw the potential that she brought to her job. As each year passed they would give her more responsibility until, right around her fifth year there, she was named executive assistant to the town manager.
Hurdle’s path to becoming town manager has been a long one. She was in her mid-30s when she enrolled at ECSU.
She had graduated from high school in Gates County in 1980, and had attempted to start a career in nursing.
“But I found out it wasn’t for me,” she said.
So when she enrolled at ECSU, she was determined she would seek a career where she would be most useful to people. Social work fit that bill and with a whole lot of drive, Hurdle became a college student while she was raising three children and working as assistant manager at the former Golden Corral in Edenton.
“I knew what I wanted and was determined to get there,” said Hurdle.
Her journey through ECSU only took her four years, but as a non-traditional student she realized that she had her work cut out for her.
“As a non-traditional student you had to be committed,” said Hurdle. “I didn’t stay on campus. I had to work. I had a family. And I had school work.”
Hurdle says that when she reflects back on her time at ECSU, she is grateful for the “excellent and patient” faculty. She also recalls that even though she was an older student, there was still comradery with the younger, traditional college-age students.
And her life experience as a working adult was something she could share with the younger students.
“As a non-traditional student, we helped the traditional students stay on task,” she said.
Hurdle has a master’s degree in public administration and is working on her doctorate, also in public administration. And while she is committed to the work at hand, running the Town of Hertford, she looks forward to one day using that Ph.D., and teaching at a university.
For Hurdle, life changed once she had that degree under her belt. Her time at ECSU has made all the difference.
“I knew I wanted to get that degree and wouldn’t let anything stop me,” she said.