RALEIGH — Legislation designed to help get North Carolinians affected by hurricanes back into homes faster cleared the House on Wednesday.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved House Bill 119 to increase the informal bid threshold for disaster recovery construction and repairs for the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency. The program, established under Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, has been harshly criticized by lawmakers for the slow pace of recovery from hurricanes Matthew and Florence that left thousands homeless.