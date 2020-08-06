Hurricane Isaias Invasion Leaves Thousands in Dark

Hurricane Isaias left a path of destruction Tuesday as it invaded eastern North Carolina.
Rain gauge in downtown Edenton showed 2.31 inches of precipitation as waves and strong winds in excess of 40 mph pounded the bulkheads bordering the bay by Water Street in Edenton.
Two people were killed and several were taken to the hospital after a tornado touched down around 2:30 a.m. and destroyed at least 10 homes within the Cedar Landing neighborhood south of Windsor in Bertie County, according to Bertie County Emergency Management Director Mitch Cooper.
A tornado warning was issued around 2 a.m. but ended around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in Chowan and Perquimans counties. No reports of injuries in either county.
Early Tuesday, Dominion Power reported 1,625 customers in Chowan County and 588 customers in Perquimans County without power.
Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation reported 4,000 members without power.
The majority of the outages were in Chowan and Perquimans counties. By Tuesday afternoon, Albemarle EMC restored power to 1,678 members.
Though power outages were reported near and far, line crews had restored electricity by mid to late afternoon.
Street crews were busy in Edenton and Hertford clearing debris.
Sailboats docked at Colonial Park, Edenton Marina and Albemarle Plantation Marina showed no signs of damage.