Hyde County Public Schools recently announced that Katie O’Neal, the exceptional children’s teacher at Ocracoke School, has been selected at the district’s Beginning Teacher of the Year 2020-21.
The Beginning Teacher of the Year Award is an initiative sponsored by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT). The award program is designed to honor and retain excellent North Carolina teachers and education leaders among the 7000 beginning teachers recruited annually. NCCAT has been a long-time supporter of teaching excellence and a natural expression of that support is to recognize the best of the beginning teachers in our state.
O’Neal, an Ocracoke School alumni, became a member of Ocracoke School’s staff right after graduating from NC State University. When she was hired to be the Exceptional Children’s teacher at the start of the 2019-2020 school year, she only enjoyed a few days into her first teaching position before Hurricane Dorian hit and drastically changed life on Ocracoke Island. “She endured a challenging school year then and an even more unusual school year now in the midst of the pandemic, but she has done it with poise and grace. Hyde County Schools could not be more honored to have her as part of our school family!”