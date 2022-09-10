The Hyundai Elantra saw a redesign for 2021, so there are few changes for the 2022 model. But that’s okay, because the Elantra already boasts an impressive list of standard features and an affordable price, making it a smart choice for those looking for a small sedan. Competing with vehicles like the Honda Civic, the Kia Forte and Mazda 3, the Elantra is a strong contender in this crowded segment.
The best news for the 2022 Elantra is the addition of the new N trim. This performance-themed model is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (straight out of the Veloster N hatchback) that offers out 286 horsepower. Buyers can choose from a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic. The Elantra N model offers new competition for vehicles known for their performance tendencies, like the Subaru WRX and Volkswagen Jetta GLI.
For my week evaluating the N, I garnered about 25 mpg for a week of mostly highway miles. It’s EPA rated for 20/30 mpg.
I test drove an N model with the automatic transmission. It was great fun to drive, especially on a road trip to the coast. Acceleration and throttle were impressive; steering and handling was crisp and responsive. I usually hate driving at night, but the Elantra N made for a really fun drive — even in the dark. The N trim has a premium audio system, which made jamming music loud especially fun at night while driving on highways.
Other features specific to the N model include 19-inch alloy wheels; bigger brakes, variable sports exhaust; electronically controlled limited-slip differential, rear suspension and sport front seats.
Other trims to choose from include the SE, SEL, N Line and Limited. You can also choose an Elantra in a hybrid model. SE, SELs and Limited models come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that pumps out 147 hp, mated to a continuously-variable transmission.
The basic SE model has a nice list of standard features — something Hyundai is known for. These features include, 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, and the best list of driver-safety equipment found on vehicles in this segment.
The N Line version ups the power output to 201 hp and offers a manual transmission choice, sport-tuned suspension, leather seating and sporty-themed exterior styling details.
An Elantra SE starts out at about $22,000. My model didn’t have a price listed, but Hyundai says N models start at about $33,500.