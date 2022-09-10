The Hyundai Elantra saw a redesign for 2021, so there are few changes for the 2022 model. But that’s okay, because the Elantra already boasts an impressive list of standard features and an affordable price, making it a smart choice for those looking for a small sedan. Competing with vehicles like the Honda Civic, the Kia Forte and Mazda 3, the Elantra is a strong contender in this crowded segment.

The best news for the 2022 Elantra is the addition of the new N trim. This performance-themed model is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (straight out of the Veloster N hatchback) that offers out 286 horsepower. Buyers can choose from a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic. The Elantra N model offers new competition for vehicles known for their performance tendencies, like the Subaru WRX and Volkswagen Jetta GLI.