“I wonder as I wander ... Out under the sky ... How Jesus the Savior ... did come forth to die.”
A young male child about 6 years old was walking down the street in obvious need of a bath and clean clothing.
A woman probably near 60 crossed over from the other sidewalk. She chatted with him a few moments then said, “Let’s get you some shoes!” She entered a department store, asked for children’s shoes and headed in the direction noted.
When she reached a clerk, she voiced that she was interested in children’s shoes but first needed a wash basin with warm water and a simple towel.
The clerk gave her a geeky look and rolled her eyes, muttered “whatever” with quiet disrespect then complied with the request.
The young boy sat down, took off his shoes and socks (both obviously in a state of total disrepair) and quietly watched as this woman whom he had never met or seen before washed his feet, dried them and slid on each a new and clean sock.
After his shoe size was determined, the lady allowed the boy to decide the color of shoe. Then she asked the clerk for three more pairs of socks. They were suitably wrapped. Everything was paid in full after he poured out the dirty water in the female restroom, dried the pan and left the towel behind.
As they left the store, the young boy silent up to this point, turned around and asked her, “Are you God’s wife?”
She did not answer.
She bent and gave him a hug. She wished him joy and peace. And left him in a safe spot after they crossed the street to his original location.
After the speaker finished telling this story, the audience was uncommonly quiet.
They were so very still for the longest time.
Never before in the decades of celebrating Advent had they heard or see Luke 10:30-37 alive in their midst. Instead, they knew only Luke 2.
What do you think happened next?